This ‘Timeless’ Velvet Dress Is an Amazon Customer Favorite — See Why Shoppers Keep Raving About It

The holidays are just around the corner, which means you’re probably on the hunt for a festive outfit to wear during events and gatherings. Fortunately, Amazon released a list of its customers’ favorite dresses earlier this year, and a holiday-perfect dress just happened to make the cut.

This long, stretchy velvet dress from Urban CoCo has over 800 raving reviews from shoppers who call it “magnificent” and “perfect for holiday celebrations.” The dress comes in six colors including red, green, and teal, sizes small to double XL, has long sleeves, and a V-cut neckline. Shoppers say it does a good job of keeping them warm, and that they wear it to tons of events, from masquerade balls and winter formals to weddings, holiday parties, and more.

Buy It! Urban CoCo Long Sleeve V-Neck Velvet Dress, $44.80 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Customers note that the length works well with heels, and the V-neck is modest and easily adjusted “to cover or reveal as desired” thanks to the way it drapes.

“The dress style is timeless and ageless. I think any woman would look great in it. I am very surprised at the quality of this dress for the price!” one shopper wrote. “The stretch knit velvet is very forgiving, comfortable and flattering. It absolutely doesn’t wrinkle, even when intentionally scrunching it. The fabric is very soft, flows beautifully when moving and the wide waist is very flattering.”

If you’ve been searching for a flattering, comfortable, and warm dress to get you through a holiday party (or any other event!), the Urban CoCo Long Sleeve V-Neck Velvet Dress checks all the boxes.