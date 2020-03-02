Amazon Shoppers Call This Lightweight Drape Cardigan a Spring Essential

Image zoom

When the weather starts to change, a cardigan is one of the best transitional pieces you can have in your wardrobe. Mister Rogers certainly knew what he was doing when he wore the staple as part of his iconic uniform, and as it turns out, stylish Amazon shoppers love them, too.

Case in point: Urban CoCo’s Drape Front Open Cardigan, which has more than 1,300 rave reviews and a 4.3-star rating from customers who can’t get enough of its comfortable fit and fashion-forward versatility.

Whether they’re throwing it on at work to fight off the dreaded office chill or wearing it out for a date night, Amazon shoppers swear the lightweight sweater is a must-have. And since spring is almost here, it’s time to retire the chunky knits and bulky sweatshirts you’ve been wearing for months for something a little lighter and fun — especially if it has edgy asymmetrical draping and comes in more than 20 bright shades.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Urban CoCo Drape Front Open Cardigan in Teal, $15.86–$19.86; amazon.com

Available in sizes S–XXL, the Amazon’s Choice-awarded women’s sweater ranges in price depending on which color you choose, but none cost more than $20. At such a budget-friendly price point, it’s no wonder shoppers are adding several in different colors to their carts.

RELATED: This Cardigan Is So Cozy, Amazon Shoppers Say It’s Like Wearing Your ‘Favorite Knit Blanket’

“Not knowing what to expect for the price, I was pleasantly surprised that the sweater is awesome,” one reviewer said. “The drapiness of the sweater along with the fabric is perfect for spring, summer, and early fall. I purchased one in white, but thinking I definitely ‘need’ a few more in different colors. You can’t beat it for the price.”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Urban CoCo Drape Front Open Cardigan in Fuchsia Rose, $15.86–$19.86; amazon.com

As for the material, shoppers say the cardigan holds up well to both wash and wear over time. And one shopper said it fits like it’s “tailormade”.

“The material it’s made from is soft and gentle on the skin,” the review went on to say. “It is exactly how it is pictured in the picture and true to color. I love this product and would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a classy yet casual cardigan that can be dressed up or down, depending on the style you’re going for. It’s also light and breathable so you never get too hot wearing it.”

You can head to Amazon to shop the lightweight cardigan just in time for spring in all 24 available colors.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Urban CoCo Drape Front Open Cardigan in Gray, $15.86–$19.86; amazon.com