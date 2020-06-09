Swimwear Skeptics Are Deeming This Ultra-Flattering One-Piece a ‘Must-Buy’

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

One-pieces, two-pieces, tankinis, and swimdresses: When it comes to bathing suits, there are a lot of styles to pick from, which has its pros and cons. With a vast selection available, you’re more likely to find swimwear that suits your needs (pun intended), whether that’s some extra tummy control, a full-coverage top, or one that’s designed with extra SPF protection. But on the flip side, the swimwear landscape can also quickly get overwhelming.

The key to not getting overwhelmed? Narrow down your “musts” – what you really want or need in a bathing suit — and try a quick keyword search to see what pops up. Terms such as “tummy control,” “full coverage,” “super flattering,” and “adjustable straps,” for example, all appear multiple times in the reviews section of the Upopby Vintage Tummy-Control One-Piece on Amazon.

This classic one-piece has Amazon shoppers utterly surprised that it’s among the best suits they’ve ever owned. Customers note that this “must-buy” swimsuit, which rings in at a reasonable $28, beats out its more expensive counterparts both in terms of quality and fit.

The vintage-inspired one-piece has removable cups in its full-coverage front, which has been praised on repeat by women with bigger busts (the suit will fit up to an E cup) and those who prefer a more modest, supportive bathing suit. Moms seem to be in love with the suit for that reason.

What’s more, the ultra-flattering bathing suit is made from a soft and durable fabric that’s said to rival that of designer suits. It also has thick adjustable straps for extra support and comfort, and it boasts a full-coverage back that won’t ride up. But perhaps the most raved-about feature on the Upopby one-piece is the ruched shaping panel on the front that offers extra tummy control for a super flattering silhouette.

Shop the suit below and see why it’s earned close to 1,000 five-star reviews.

