Celebrity Beauty Launches to Upgrade Your Vanity to the A-List

Ariana Grande just released her latest fragrance, God is a Woman. And like her previous award-winning scents, this one is sure to make a splash. Drawing inspiration from "the grand power of nature" the scent – which contains notes of pear, rose, vanilla and cedarwood – is vegan, cruelty free and comprised of 91% naturally derived, clean ingredients.

"I'm beyond thrilled to celebrate the release of our first ever clean fragrance," says Grande, who created her first fragrance in 2015, in a press release. "We have, of course, been cruelty free but taking this next step moving into clean, with responsibly sourced materials and vegan ingredients, is something we are all very proud of. I really adore this fragrance and hope it makes everyone wearing it feel beautiful and empowered."

And as if you didn't already have enough incentive to run – not walk – to pick up this new perfume, here's another push: For the first two weeks a contribution from qualifying purchases of the fragrance will be donated to ocean clean-up initiatives globally.

Ariana Grande "God is a Woman" Eau de Parfum Spray, $24-65 (for Travel Spray, 1.7 and 3.4 oz sizes); ulta.com