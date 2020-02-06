Celebrity Beauty Launches to Upgrade Your Vanity to the A-List
See all the stars — from Ariana Grande to Jada Pinkett Smith — who have recently ventured into the beauty world with haircare, makeup and more
Ariana Grande: Fragrance
Ariana Grande just released her latest fragrance, God is a Woman. And like her previous award-winning scents, this one is sure to make a splash. Drawing inspiration from "the grand power of nature" the scent – which contains notes of pear, rose, vanilla and cedarwood – is vegan, cruelty free and comprised of 91% naturally derived, clean ingredients.
"I'm beyond thrilled to celebrate the release of our first ever clean fragrance," says Grande, who created her first fragrance in 2015, in a press release. "We have, of course, been cruelty free but taking this next step moving into clean, with responsibly sourced materials and vegan ingredients, is something we are all very proud of. I really adore this fragrance and hope it makes everyone wearing it feel beautiful and empowered."
And as if you didn't already have enough incentive to run – not walk – to pick up this new perfume, here's another push: For the first two weeks a contribution from qualifying purchases of the fragrance will be donated to ocean clean-up initiatives globally.
Ariana Grande "God is a Woman" Eau de Parfum Spray, $24-65 (for Travel Spray, 1.7 and 3.4 oz sizes); ulta.com
Alicia Keys: Beauty & Wellness
With the launch of Soulcare, Alicia Keys is hoping to help women and men to feel good from the inside out. The collection consists of rituals to encourage users to make time for self-affirmation, love and reflection. First up: a Sage + Oat Milk Candle, Obsidian Facial Roller, and Keys' first skin care product, Skin Transformation Cream. Though the products can be purchased on her website, Keys intends that digital space to be a place where people find inspiration. Soulcare, she says, "It's not really about a bunch of products that I want you to buy. It's about how we are caring for ourselves, nurturing ourselves, thinking about ourselves. In so many ways that's taboo, like, God forbid you think about yourself. We're just not taught how to do it, and I'd love to change that narrative."
Buy It! Keys Soulcare, $25-38; keyssoulcare.com and ulta.com
Anthony Hopkins: Fragrance (and more!)
Acting icon Anthony Hopkins has created a personal and home fragrance collection for a good cause. The range includes candles, diffusers and an eau de parfum – and for each item purchased, up to 50 meals will be provided to children via No Kid Hungry. "I am very grateful for my own life, and I want to give back and bring some relief into this strange world we're now living in, especially to kids," said Hopkins.
Buy It! Anthony Hopkins Candles, $45, Diffusers, $50, and AH EdP, $75; anthonyhopkins.com
Bebe Rexha: Press-On Nails
When Bebe Rexha signed on as the brand ambassador in 2019, it was only a matter of time before the outspoken, "nail-obsessed" singer dropped a nail collaboration that would make our jaws drop. Enter: Rexha's Claws collection of blingy, 3-D press-on nails. "I wanted to create this design for my fans, so that they can get creative and nail their look at home," she said of the sets.
Buy It! Sinful Colors Claws in Rough n' Rosey, $7.98; walmart.com
Catherine Zeta-Jones: Makeup
"I need a creative outlet when I am not working," explained Catherine Zeta-Jones when she launched makeup this summer. And for her debut: the eyes have it. "I've always, always been an eyeliner and mascara person. I think it all stems from my fascination with and complete love of Elizabeth Taylor. I didn't get her eyes, but, I'd think, 'I can kind of create the look.'''
Buy It! Casa Zeta-Jones Eye Pencils, $18 each, and My Mascara, $24; wunder2.com
Cher: Fragrance
"I have always loved fragrance, since I was a little kid," says the icon, who recently launched her first fragrance in over two decades. "I spilled my mother's 'toilet water' into our toilet because I thought that's where it was supposed to go. Of course I've learned since then. I've gone so far as to spray it in boyfriend's jackets so they won't forget me," reveals Cher, who outfitted the spicy scent's bottle with a faux leather corset and aluminum studs.
Buy It! Cher Eau de Couture, $85; scentbeauty.com
Danielle Fishel: Haircare
The actress tells PEOPLE she felt compelled to create a hair care line after realizing she and her friends were dissatisfied with the bottles in their showers. The result? A cruelty-free, vegan trio that Fishel describes as a "labor of love."
Buy It! Be Free Hair Care, $19-30; befreebydaniellefishel.com
Gabrielle Union: Haircare
Gabrielle Union has relaunched hair care line, Flawless, with 12 products she's truly proud to share with Black women with textured hair. The products, such as Union's go-to, the 3 Minute Restoring Conditioner, are $10 and under, and are available at amazon and Sally Beauty and infuse natural ingredients wherever possible.
Buy It! Flawless by Gabrielle Union 3 Minute Restoring Conditioner, $9.99; sallybeauty.com
Hayley Kiyoko: Fragrance
As she launches her new gender-inclusive fragrance, Hue, singer and LGBTQ+ activist Hayley Kiyoko hopes to "empower everyone to embrace their own unique hue," says the star. The floral fruity fragrance is vegan, cruelty-free, phthalate-free and paraben-free, and "the scent enhances your pheromones," says Kiyoko, who tapped illustrator Liz Hirsch to create a colorful self-portrait for the perfume's packaging. "Defining what color or fragrance best represents me can be complicated. We are all a little bit of this, and a little bit of that. We are diverse, colorful, imaginative, relentless and that is our hue."
Buy It! Hue by Hayley, $65; huebyhayley.com
Iggy Azalea: Fragrance
Iggy Azalea made her first foray into the fragrance world with the launch of "Devil's Advocate" as part of her new line Parfum De Azalea. Inspired by the rapper's home country of Australia, the refreshing and seductive scent features notes of citrus fruits, vanilla orchid, musk and amber. Meanwhile, the equally sexy black bottle is adorned with an image of a woman embracing the devil — her "mischievous side," a press release explains.
Azalea told WWD the design represents "that unabashed, unafraid, naughty side of yourself."
"It's meant to be a reflection of that naughty, cheeky, almost the devil on your shoulder or that part of me that says, like, 'Just do it, just go, just have fun, go out with your friends that night, double text the guy,'" she continued. "It's about embracing the duality of yourself."
Buy It! Devil's Advocate, $57; parfumdeazalea.com
Jada Pinkett Smith: Bodycare
The star's skincare routine ranges from homemade masks to derm-created serums, but for her first foray into beauty, she's launching products that will appeal to everyone, every day. Hey Humans consists of naturally-derived body wash, body lotion, deodorant and toothpaste in sustainable packaging. "I hope you will join my family and I on our Hey Humans journey by using our personal care products that not only help us take care of ourselves but also help us to care for our planet and humanity at large," she says.
Buy It! Hey Humans Personal Care, $4-8; target.com
Kacey Musgraves: Candle
The country star has launched a limited-edition candle with Boy Smella named after one of her most beloved songs. "Slow Burn" utilizes black pepper and amber, among other notes, to evoke an aroma of smoky incense. And in case you're wondering the burn time is indeed slow: 50 hours!
Buy It! Boy Smells "Slow Burn" Candle by Kacey Musgraves, $39; boysmells.com or kaceymusgraves.com
Jennifer Lopez: Skincare
After years of fans asking, "what do you use on your skin?" Jennifer Lopez says, "I had to put out a skin care line." A twenty-year idea that took two years and 100 rounds of product development to perfect, JLO Beauty features hero ingredient "olive oil" which the multi-hyphenate star learned about "from my mom and aunt." From a $18 sheet mask to a $79 serum, there's something to make everyone radiant in this vanity-pleasing range.
Buy It! JLO Beauty, $18-$79; jlobeauty.com, sephora.com and amazon.com
Kesha: Makeup
The pop star launched a vibrant collection meant to "accentuate what you love about yourself," she tells PEOPLE. Of course for the eccentric singer, that means lots of glitter. "It's kind of another staple of my life, glitter everywhere all over everything."
Buy It! Kesha Rose Beauty Makeup, $26-104; hipdot.com
Kate Hudson: Supplements
Kate Hudson wanted to make wellness "fun, not daunting" for everyone, so she spent two years perfecting INBLOOM plant-based supplement powders, including a protein powder that comes in two delicious flavors. "Taste was a deal-braker," said Hudson, who was also intent on blending potent powders because she doesn't like pills!
Buy It! INBLOOM Supplement Powders, $49-59; tobeinbloom.com
Lady Gaga: Makeup
The superstar's highly anticipated makeup line, Haus Laboratories, has an array of gorgeous products, and a number of powerful mantras as well, among them. "Beauty is how you see yourself." Gaga tells PEOPLE that she sees herself differently "all the time. Some days I wanna be simple, others bold. . . . [At Haus Laboratories] we don't care if you wear our makeup or not. What's important to us is that you love yourself and spread that kind message around the world."
Buy It! Haus Laboratories Makeup, $16-86; amazon.com
Lauren Conrad: Makeup & Skincare
The star and clean beauty advocate launched a namesake line in August. Among our favorites, her non-sticky gloss, which comes in three pretty colors (pictured at right). Conrad tells PEOPLE she likes to "layer the Rose Quartz shade over my favorite lipstick to give it a glossy finish."
Buy It! Lauren Conrad Beauty The Liquid Eyeliner, $20, The Lip Gloss, $18, The Lipstick, $20, The Liquid Highlighter, $26 and The Lip & Cheek Tint, $20; laurenconradbeauty.com
Michelle Pfeiffer: Fragrances
In April 2019, Michelle Pfeiffer launched fragrance collection Henry Rose with five unisex scents. Now there's a sixth: Queens & Monsters. Like its predecessors, this aroma – described as a "fresh, woody scent" – was created in partnership with the Environmental Working Group with 100% ingredient transparency.
"I've loved fragrance my whole life, some of my strongest memories growing up have been around scent," Pfeiffer tells PEOPLE. "When my kids were born, I started paying more attention to the products I was using and making safer choices for my family," says the icon, who stopped wearing fragrance for a decade after learning of all the "unregulated" ingredients being used – until she was able to create this solution.
Buy It! Henry Rose Queens & Monsters EdP, $120; henryrose.com
Millie Bobby Brown: Makeup and Skincare
At just 15 years old, the actress Florence by Mills, a beauty line to address the needs of Gen Z. Now the star is celebrating her 16th birthday on February 19 with some sweet additions, including a "16 Wishes" collection mask duo, lip gloss and this 16-shade palette that breaks apart to touch up looks on the go, and contains colors named after each inspiring wish — from justice to peace — that she has for the world.
Buy It! Florence by Mills 16 Wishes Eyeshadow Palette, $34; florencebymills.com
Pharrell Williams: Skincare
Pharrell Williams is always on a short list of celebrities whose skin both men and women are equally obsessed with. And now, the star and his dermatologist of 20 years Dr. Elena Jones are letting us in on his secrets. The launch of Humanrace – a collection for everyone – bring three new vegan products: a Rice Powder Cleanser, Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator, and Humidifying Cream.
"We adhered to the European standard of 1,300 banned ingredients as an important starting point and then we went further to develop our own restrictions. We worked to create products that had no rocks, nuts, seeds, or plastic particles in our formulas to ensure no microtears occur which can result in damaging your skin," explained Dr. Jones of the products, which Pharrell has dubbed "The Three-Minute Facial".
Buy It! Humanrace, $36-48; humanrace.com
Rihanna: Skincare
For nearly three years, Rihanna's makeup brand has been shaking up the beauty industry, and now with her skin care line for women and men, she's disrupting the status quo again. The launch includes a cleanser, a toner-serum, an SPF and Riri's sage advice: wear sunscreen year-round. "You gon have wrinkles if you think SPF is seasonal!"
Buy It! Fenty Skin by Rihanna, $25-35; fentybeauty.com
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Lipstick
Not only has the supermodel mom been named the face of cosmetics brand Hourglass, she's kicking off the partnership with the launch of her first lipstick. The Confession Ultra Slim Refillable Lipstick in shade "You Make Me." Huntington-Whiteley reveals the special meaning to PEOPLE: "In all of the lipsticks in this range, they [have a] blank, like 'I want ___' and 'You Make Me ___,' so it's almost this affirmation that allows somebody to make up the rest of the sentence, which I think is quite interesting."
Buy It! Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick, $36; sephora.com
Selena Gomez: Makeup
After teasing her makeup line for months, in September Selena Gomez launched a whopping number of products, including a concealer and foundation in 48 shades. "I spent two years designing and working with chemists and dermatologists, and it's just something that I'm super, super proud of," she said. "But I'm not here to be like, 'Oh, I'm an expert [or] to be competitive.' I really just want to be a part of the community."
Buy It! Rare Beauty; rarebeauty.com and sephora.com
Taraji P. Henson: Haircare
"If I didn't go into acting, I would have been a cosmetologist," Henson told PEOPLE when discussing the launch of her namesake hair care line (for all hair types!) TPH by Taraji. The 18-product range, including four scalp-care products are "luxury at an affordable price point," says the star.
Buy It! TPH by Taraji Hair Care, $5-15; target.com
Stacy London: Skincare, Bodycare, Supplements
Last year, the former What Not to Wear co-host told PEOPLE that she wants women to start "celebrating" menopause instead of "bitching about it." Cut to 2021, and London is actively helping women do just that. The stylist launched her very own holistic wellness line, State of Menopause, designed specifically to address symptoms associated with menopause and perimenopause.
The line-up includes solution-based, affordable skincare, bodycare and supplements that are all vegan, cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny certified. "Menopause is hard, but it isn't hopeless," London says. "The more we talk about it, and the more we innovate for it, the easier this transition for women who come after us is going to be."
Buy It! State of Menopause, $12-$38; stateofmenopause.com
Tracee Ellis Ross: Haircare
Twenty years after the star first had the idea to launch a hair care line for curly, coily and tight-textured hair types, Ross' dream has come true. "We curly girls know that product is key, and how we care for our hair changes how we feel about it," the Pattern Beauty creator tells PEOPLE. From the "challenging" process, Ross launched one shampoo, three conditioners, a leave-in, two serums and a shower brush that she now can't live without.
Buy It! Pattern Hair Care, $9-42; ulta.com
Venus Williams: Sunscreen
"I love skincare and have been looking to move into the clean beauty space for some time now, but it was important to partner with a company that shared similar values to both myself and my activewear brand EleVen," says Williams, who's partnered with clean beauty destination Credo to create two mineral sunscreens that blend into all skin tones. Both natural formulas are waterproof -- an essential for the athlete. "I put on sunscreen every single morning and reapply throughout the day – it's one of the most important parts of my beauty routine, even when I'm not on the court."
Buy It! EleVen by Venus Williams Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 35, $50, and On-The-Defense Sunscreen SPF 30, $42; credobeauty.com
Yara Shahidi: Lip Gloss
Nearly a year after partnering, the actress and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics are launching their first co-creation. Shahidi says inclusivity was key. "I wanted them to work on a range of skin tones," she says of the limited-edition collection, named after her "many moods!"
Buy It! Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Infused Gloss, $27; bobbibrowncosmetics.com