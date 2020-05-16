Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

“I can totally see myself living in this dress during quarantine”

Target Shoppers Say This $20 Dress Is So Comfy, It’s Perfect for Wearing Around the House

If the warmer weather has you itching to add some comfy and affordable dresses to your closet, Target’s got you covered.

The Universal Thread Sleeveless Dress has the backing of tons of Target shoppers — 93 percent of those who reviewed it say they would recommend it to someone else. Made from 100 percent cotton, the midi dress has a crew-neck style and comes in a few colors and prints like camo, pink, black, and tie-dye. It’s available in sizes extra small to double XL, and only costs $20.

Shoppers say it’s breathable and a “really cute WFH dress,” but is also perfect for throwing on to run errands during a warm day.

Image zoom

Buy It! Universal Thread Sleeveless Dress, $20; target.com

“Very comfortable, loose fitting dress! I am wearing it as I type this. Highly recommended especially for these times when we are working from home,” one shopper wrote. “I can totally see myself living in this dress during quarantine.”

Most customers say the dress is true to size and even “minimizes imperfections,” but some recommend sizing down for a tighter fit.

Another reviewer wrote: “I’m 5’9” [and] 175 lbs [so] dresses like these typically don’t fit me well. I bought a size L hoping for the best. It fits great, not tight but not so loose it looks sloppy or makes me look puffy. I dress it up or wear it casual around the house. The fabric is soft and washed well. My new go-to for this summer.”