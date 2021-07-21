Target Shoppers Say This $15 T-Shirt Dress Is Better Than All the Rest Thanks to This One Detail
Every summer wardrobe should have an assortment of cool and comfortable clothing to beat the heat, including one of our all-time favorite staples: a T-shirt dress. Target shoppers have found the perfect option for only $15 and the breezy style is versatile enough to wear practically everywhere, from the office to the grocery store to a wedding (and even at home). Dress it up with a pair of lace-up wedges, a sun hat, and cute handbag or keep it casual with a pair of sneakers and a denim jacket.
The Universal Thread dress has all the workings of a good casual dress, like a modest crew neckline, small side slits for movement, and a relaxed fit. It's made from 100 percent cotton fabric that's thick enough to avoid being see-through, yet lightweight and breathable enough for all your summer activities. The dress comes in eight different colors, but what makes it stand out from other T-shirt dresses is its adorable flutter-sleeve detailing — a feature that customers love.
"Perfect little dress to throw on after a day at the beach," one reviewer wrote. "So comfy and cute. The ruffles at the shoulders are the perfect touch to step it up from your simple T-shirt dress. I will be ordering more colors for sure."
The tank dress has an overall 4.4-star rating and 85 percent of shoppers say they would recommend it. And many suggest buying it in multiple colors since you can wear it so many different ways.
"Love the fit," another customer wrote. "So perfect for our super hot Texas summers! Great material and super comfortable. I bought five colors because I love them so much! Highly recommended!"
Another reviewer chimed in, "This is one [of] my new favorite dresses. I ordered the blue and loved it so much, I ordered the gray and purple, too. I believe it fits true to size and is extremely soft and comfortable. I think it can be worn both casual and dressy. I have received many compliments when wearing it!"
The dress is available in sizes XS to XXL — but it's been so popular among shoppers that several colors are completely sold out in every size. Our advice is to add this shopper-favorite Universal Thread dress to your cart quickly because you never know when it'll be gone!
Buy It! Universal Thread Tank Dress, $12.75 (orig. $15); target.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Target Shoppers Say This $15 T-Shirt Dress Is Better Than All the Rest Thanks to This One Detail
- Amazon Shoppers 'Cannot Believe the Difference' This Mattress Pad Has Made
- You Can Shop Amazon's Newest Furniture at a Huge Discount from This Secret Section
- This Dyson Cordless Vacuum Already Sold Out Once, But It's Back — and It's $120 Off