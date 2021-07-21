Target Shoppers Say This $15 T-Shirt Dress Is Better Than All the Rest Thanks to This One Detail

Every summer wardrobe should have an assortment of cool and comfortable clothing to beat the heat, including one of our all-time favorite staples: a T-shirt dress. Target shoppers have found the perfect option for only $15 and the breezy style is versatile enough to wear practically everywhere, from the office to the grocery store to a wedding (and even at home). Dress it up with a pair of lace-up wedges, a sun hat, and cute handbag or keep it casual with a pair of sneakers and a denim jacket.