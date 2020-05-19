Shoppers Love These Chafe-Free, Stretchy Denim Shorts — and They’re Just $12

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With temperatures rising, it might be time to take stock of your shorts collection. If you’re in need of some new pairs, there’s no reason to bleed your wallet dry to get your hands on several quality styles. Target has you covered this season with tons of affordable and comfortable shorts for either lounging or doing errands. While there’s something for everyone — like these animal print tie-waist shorts or high-rise biker shorts — shoppers have taken note of one pair of denim shorts in particular, and they are only $12 right now.

The classic, medium-wash denim shorts from Universal Thread feature a high-rise design that sits comfortably in the mid-section. Rolled cuffs and gold buttons add some flair yet keep the denim versatile, making these the perfect pairing to any number of tops. Made from a breathable, stretchy fabric, the shorts will prove to be handy for long periods of sitting during WFH days, or even just walks around the neighborhood, with little to no chafing after each wear.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom target

Buy It! Universal Thread Women's High-Rise Short Jean Shorts, $12 (Originally $18); target.com

Shoppers have called these the best shorts they’ve ever owned, with one claiming they are so easy to move in, you could do squats, jumping jacks, or any extreme activity and feel no discomfort or friction.

“They are so comfortable and have a nice little stretch to them, plus they are longer on the thighs, so none of that painful rubbing together,” wrote one shopper.

“The day I got these in my mail, I was happier than I was on my wedding day,” wrote another. “These super cute shorts made my legs go from boring to soaring! I LOVE the way they fit, and I almost want to buy myself a sixth pair!!!! You won’t regret any part of purchasing this golden gem!”

The shorts are available in sizes 0 to 18, and can be yours for just $12 right now. Have a peek at the other low-cost styles Universal Thread has to offer, too.