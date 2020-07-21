The Size-Inclusive Brand Known for Elevated Basics Just Dropped Its Biggest Sale Ever
Hold up — things just got crazy good
There are few brands that make online shopping a truly catered experience — as in, one that allows you to see the clothing on various body types and determine how it’ll look on you. What’s more, there aren’t many that offer simply beautiful, size-inclusive staples, either. But Universal Standard is one such brand. Earning the top spot as the most size-inclusive brand, well, ever, it’s changing the shopping game for the better.
The Instagram-favorite label offers clothing in sizes six to 40, from a 4XS to a 4X, and each piece acts as the ultimate wardrobe building block. Think: ultra-comfy jeans that have been called “magic” by customers, soft-as-butter tees, and chic dresses you can wear for work, play, and everything in between. But we haven’t even mentioned the best part yet: Right now, you can score tons of Universal Standard staples on major sale during its biggest shopping event of the year.
Buy It! Foundation Long Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit, $48 (orig. $72); Sava High Rise Flare Jeans, $49 (orig. $90)
In other words, run — don’t walk — to Universal Standard’s crazy-good sample sale. As brand devotees know, the label rarely marks down prices this much. Sure, there’s a 25 percent off deal here and there, but right now, you can score markdowns as high as 75 percent. And not only are the discounts jaw-droppingly good, but tons of rarely-on-sale pieces (a.k.a. those best-sellers, archival treasures, and fan favorites from its Foundation Collection), are discounted until August 2.
We scoured the sale and found plenty of can’t-pass-up pieces we think you’ll be quite fond of. There’s this cooling dress made from an anti-static cupro fabric that’s the definition of comfort-chic (and it’s a game-changer this time of year); this long-sleeve turtleneck bodysuit that’s probably softer than anything you’ve ever worn; and these jeans that one shopper said are so comfortable, she could sleep in them.
Don’t be fooled by the duration of the sale. Sure, it’s still on for a while, but Universal Standard’s pieces tend to sell out like that. Add in the fact that they’re majorly marked down, and we’re willing to bet the bulk of pieces in the sample sale selection will be gone by the end of the day.
Buy It! Rachel Ruched Dress, $68 (orig. $145); universalstandard.com
Buy It! Kia Cupro Jumpsuit, $74 (orig. $138); universalstandard.com
Buy It! Elbe Shirt, $50 (orig. $85); universalstandard.com
Buy It! Jade V-Neck Shift Dress, $62 (orig. $118); universalstandard.com
Buy It! Katherine Side Tie Knot Dress, $68 (orig. $135); universalstandard.com
Buy It! Knit Elbe Shirt, $50 (orig. $78); universalstandard.com
Buy It! Maia Stovepipe Sleeve Tee, $24 (orig. $50); universalstandard.com
Buy It! Meuse High Rise Resin Jeans, $49 (orig. $98); universalstandard.com
Buy It! Ceecee Midi Bias Skirt, $64 (orig. $120); universalstandard.com
