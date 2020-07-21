The Size-Inclusive Brand Known for Elevated Basics Just Dropped Its Biggest Sale Ever

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

There are few brands that make online shopping a truly catered experience — as in, one that allows you to see the clothing on various body types and determine how it’ll look on you. What’s more, there aren’t many that offer simply beautiful, size-inclusive staples, either. But Universal Standard is one such brand. Earning the top spot as the most size-inclusive brand, well, ever, it’s changing the shopping game for the better.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Instagram-favorite label offers clothing in sizes six to 40, from a 4XS to a 4X, and each piece acts as the ultimate wardrobe building block. Think: ultra-comfy jeans that have been called “magic” by customers, soft-as-butter tees, and chic dresses you can wear for work, play, and everything in between. But we haven’t even mentioned the best part yet: Right now, you can score tons of Universal Standard staples on major sale during its biggest shopping event of the year.

Image zoom Universal Standard

In other words, run — don’t walk — to Universal Standard’s crazy-good sample sale. As brand devotees know, the label rarely marks down prices this much. Sure, there’s a 25 percent off deal here and there, but right now, you can score markdowns as high as 75 percent. And not only are the discounts jaw-droppingly good, but tons of rarely-on-sale pieces (a.k.a. those best-sellers, archival treasures, and fan favorites from its Foundation Collection), are discounted until August 2.

We scoured the sale and found plenty of can’t-pass-up pieces we think you’ll be quite fond of. There’s this cooling dress made from an anti-static cupro fabric that’s the definition of comfort-chic (and it’s a game-changer this time of year); this long-sleeve turtleneck bodysuit that’s probably softer than anything you’ve ever worn; and these jeans that one shopper said are so comfortable, she could sleep in them.

Don’t be fooled by the duration of the sale. Sure, it’s still on for a while, but Universal Standard’s pieces tend to sell out like that. Add in the fact that they’re majorly marked down, and we’re willing to bet the bulk of pieces in the sample sale selection will be gone by the end of the day.

Image zoom Universal Standard

Buy It! Rachel Ruched Dress, $68 (orig. $145); universalstandard.com

Image zoom Universal Standard

Buy It! Kia Cupro Jumpsuit, $74 (orig. $138); universalstandard.com

Image zoom Universal Standard

Buy It! Elbe Shirt, $50 (orig. $85); universalstandard.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Jade V-Neck Shift Dress, $62 (orig. $118); universalstandard.com

Image zoom Universal Standard

Buy It! Katherine Side Tie Knot Dress, $68 (orig. $135); universalstandard.com

Image zoom Universal Standard

Buy It! Knit Elbe Shirt, $50 (orig. $78); universalstandard.com

Image zoom Universal Standard

Buy It! Maia Stovepipe Sleeve Tee, $24 (orig. $50); universalstandard.com

Image zoom Universal Standard

Buy It! Meuse High Rise Resin Jeans, $49 (orig. $98); universalstandard.com

Image zoom Universal Standard

Buy It! Ceecee Midi Bias Skirt, $64 (orig. $120); universalstandard.com