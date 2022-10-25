Unilever Issues Nationwide Recall of 19 Dry Shampoo Aerosol Products Due to Possible Containment of Benzene 

Dove, TRESemmé and Suave are a few of the brands included in Unilever's latest voluntary recall due to possible exposure to the cancer-causing chemical

Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on October 25, 2022 11:23 AM
Unilever building in downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on July 20, 2022. (Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Photo: Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty

Unilever has issued a nationwide voluntary recall of multiple dry shampoo aerosol products due to a possible containment of benzene.

On Friday, the business conglomerate, which holds over 400 brands from beauty to food and household goods, issued a statement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website announcing that 19 products across Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé produced prior to October 2021 were being recalled due to possible elevated levels of benzene, which is also considered an human carcinogen.

"An internal investigation identified the propellant as the source, and Unilever has worked with its propellant suppliers to address this issue," the brand shared in the statement.

Unilever Issues Voluntary U.S. Recall of Select Dry Shampoos Due to Potential Presence of Benzene. https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/unilever-issues-voluntary-us-recall-select-dry-shampoos-due-potential-presence-benzene#recall-announcement. FDA
FDA

Exposure to benzene by inhalation, orally or through the skin can cause leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow and possible life-threatening blood disorders according to the FDA.

The levels detected in the Unilever dry shampoo products would not expect to cause such results.

"Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences. Unilever U.S. is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution. Unilever has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall," the brand stated in the announcement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of exposure include dizziness, drowsiness, rapid or irregular heartbeat and headache, but the effect "depends on the amount, route, and length of time of exposure, as well as the age and preexisting medical condition of the exposed person," the CDC states.

Unilever has advised consumers to stop using the products and to visit UnileverRecall.com for instructions on how to receive reimbursement. It also provided a list of all of the specific products included in the recall.

Last December, Procter and Gamble issued a voluntary recall for more than 30 products after traces of benzene were detected in a number of goods as well.

The recalled items included aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterl<ss.

Aerosol dry shampoo products from Old Spice and Hair Food, which were previously discontinued, were also recalled.

Only a few months earlier, Johnson & Johnson also issued a voluntary recall of five of its Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol sunscreen products due to low levels of benzene.

The CDC reports that benzene is listed in the top 20 chemicals for production volumes. It can also be found in other products such as gasoline, cigarettes, as well as indoor goods including paint, glues, furniture wax and detergent.

