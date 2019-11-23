This Plaid Sweater Vest Is Quietly Taking Over Amazon’s Best-Sellers Charts Thanks to Its Secret Feature

Image zoom Amazon

It’s fall, which means you’re probably seeing plaid everywhere you turn. From sweaters to scarves to coats, it never fails to start popping up during the colder months — and now you can fit right in with these cute and cozy sweater vests that are trending on Amazon.

The Unidear Plaid Vest Cardigan is currently a best-seller in not one, but three different women’s fashion categories on Amazon, including outerwear vests, sweater vests, and the overall section of coats, jackets, and vests. It comes in 12 plaid patterns plus four solid colors, ranges in size from small to double XL, and costs just under $30.

The best part? It has pockets — a “bonus” hidden feature that’s made shoppers fall in love with it even more.

The red plaid pattern is temporarily sold out in the small and medium — but don’t fret if that’s the one you had your eye on! You can still add it to your cart and receive it at a later shipping date.

This vest isn’t the only one that’s climbing up the charts: Similar vests from other brands are also becoming best-sellers. The vests are gaining so much popularity that even influencers have been hopping in on the trend.

Shoppers who have purchased the Unidear Plaid Vest Cardigan rave that the fit is flattering and that the patterns are beautiful.

“This vest is everything I never knew I needed!” one shopper wrote. “I wore it with a white long sleeve t-shirt and it looked super nice, it comes a little past hip height, so you could probably get away with it over leggings if you want a tunic-length too. So excited to wear this again!”

Plus, many mention that they always get compliments whenever they wear it. As another customer wrote, “I wore this to a Christmas event. People were stopping me left and right to tell me they loved my vest and to ask me where I got it. I am very happy with this purchase!”

We anticipate more sizes and colors going out of stock soon, so make sure to add the Unidear Plaid Vest Cardigan to your cart ASAP.