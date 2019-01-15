Unicorn Armpit Hair Is the Newest Bizarre Beauty Trend Taking Over the Internet

The ‘Januhairy’ movement is getting colorful!

As women across the globe are embracing female empowerment by growing out their body hair during the month of January, some are taking the liberation a step further by dyeing their armpit hair rainbow.

Now the ‘unicorn hair’ trend is taking over the Internet, with women flaunting their multicolor pits everywhere on social media, from Instagram to YouTube.

The concept first appeared on the internet back in 2016, when YouTube content creator Official Rainbow Girl posted a rainbow armpit hair dye tutorial on her channel, which has since garnered more than 615,000 views and 5,500 comments.

Lots of other women have since jumped on the bandwagon and posted their own colorful pit photos that have been going viral thanks to ‘Januhairy.’

Anyone doing #Januhairy fancy taking it one step further? Say hello to unicorn armpit hair. pic.twitter.com/a3wfZnLcQ5 — Steve & Karen (@TheSandK) January 15, 2019

How do you like the latest unicorn armpit hair trend? pic.twitter.com/jkze0XEnyh — کاویری (@ikaveri) January 14, 2019

The body hair craze among women worldwide was started first by Laura Jackson, a drama student at the University of Exeter in the U.K. after she noticed a difference in how she felt when she grew out her body hair for a role.

“I grew out my body hair for a performance as part of my drama degree in May 2018,” she wrote in a selfie posted on the Januhairy Instagram account. “There had been some parts that were challenging for me, and others that really opened my eyes to the taboo of body hair on a woman. After a few weeks of getting used to it, I started to like my natural hair. I also started to like the lack of uncomfortable episodes of shaving. Though I felt liberated and more confident in myself, some people around me didn’t understand why I didn’t shave/didn’t agree with it.”

She’s encouraging others to support the movement and the cause associated with it. Jackson created a Crowdfunding page to support the body-positive organization, Body Gossip, which empowers every body to be the best version of themselves through Arts and Education. Her goal is to raise 1,000 pounds and she’s three-quarters of a way to her goal (739 pounds have already been raised).

Celebrities also haven’t been shy about embracing their body hair year round, including Madonna, her daughter Lourdes Leon and Paris Jackson.

Most recently, Leon walked the Gypsy Sport runway with unshaven legs and proudly showed off her hairy underarms on Instagram.