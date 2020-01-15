These Top-Rated Athletic Shorts Come in 80 Colors, and They’re Taking Over Amazon’s Best-Sellers Chart

Image zoom

Amazon shoppers have just discovered the next best thing to add to your workout wardrobe: the Under Armour Play Up Shorts.

The popular athletic shorts just spiked in sales over 79,000%, according to Amazon’s Movers & Shakers charts, and as a result have shot up the best-sellers charts, too. They’re currently reigning in several categories on Amazon, including women’s athletic shorts, women’s exercise and fitness apparel, and the site’s overall clothing category. The reason why? They’re on major sale. The lightweight shorts are currently up to 40 percent off in certain colors, and Amazon even offers an extra $3.75 coupon at checkout, which means you can grab a pair for just over $11 if you hurry.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Under Armour Play Up Shorts 2.0, from $11.24 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

The shorts come in 80 color combinations (yes, seriously) andare made out of 100 percent polyester material that features moisture-wicking and anti-odor technology. Available in every size from double XS to double XL, they even have pockets (which reviewers consider a hot commodity in workout shorts) and a near-perfect 4.7-star rating. Hundreds of shoppers say they’re comfortable, fit well, and are perfect for running.

RELATED: Nurses Love These Best-Selling, Breathable Sneakers That ‘Feel Like Clouds’ — and They’re on Major Sale on Amazon

“Athletic shorts with pockets! Yesss! Fits very comfortably and true to size. The elastic is comfortable and the legs wide enough for movements. Soft and brisk for outdoor activities. Very flattering. Love the look/feel/material, and easily my favorite shorts now. Looking to buy more,” one shopper wrote.

Plus, if you’re not planning on working out in them, tons of shoppers think they’re great for casual wear, too.

“So, I’m 35 and I don’t need booty shorts — let’s be clear. But I need comfy shorts that I can wrangle three kids and a ridiculously curious dog in. These are so comfortable and great for everyday wear,” said another customer. “Working out, grocery shopping, living my best life, whatever, they fit the bill.”

But if you want a discounted pair of the Under Armour Play Up Shorts, you’ll have to act fast: Many styles are already unavailable in select sizes. Under $12 for a super comfortable pair of shorts? Yes, please.