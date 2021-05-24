Amazon Has a Secret Section of Swimwear Under $25 — Here Are the 11 Best
If you’ve spent time shopping for swimsuits, you’re well versed in the fact that they can get quite expensive. Rather than chuck out a few hundred dollars on swimwear that’s sure to only last a single season, consider heading to Amazon where bathing suits are incredibly affordable — all while staying super cute. Amazon’s secret section of under-$25 swimsuits is overflowing with cheeky string bikinis and retro one-pieces that won’t break the bank. Keep scrolling to check out some of our favorites, coupled with reviews from shoppers who can tell you firsthand how much they adore them.
- SweatyRocks One-Shoulder Cutout Monokini, $24.99
- Suvimuga String Triangle Bikini, $24.99
- Pink Queen Crop Top High-Waisted Bikini, $19.54 (orig. $28.73)
- Meyeeka Scoop Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $16.99—$24.99
- Miaiulia Retro One-Piece, $22.99
- Fafofa Cutout High-Cut Bikini, $23.99
- SweatyRocks Tie Knot Bikini, $23.99
- Beautyin Halter High-Neck Bikini, $16.99—$23.99
- Feiyoung Scoop Neck Monokini, $24.99
- Vnvne Tie-Dye Lace-Up Swimsuit, $21.99
- SweatyRocks Crisscross Tie Knot One-Piece, $26.99
SweatyRocks One-Shoulder Cutout Monokini
This colorblock one-piece swimsuit stays sexy while providing plenty of coverage. It’s made from a blend of polyester and spandex — meaning it’s comfortable and stretchy — and comes in a variety of two-tone colors including blue, green, and pink.
“Love this suit and get compliments on it all the time,” one shopper says. “Not cheeky at all, and I don’t have to worry about anything popping out while playing in the pool with kids.”
Buy It! SweatyRocks One-Shoulder Cutout Monokini, $24.99; amazon.com
Pink Queen Crop Top High-Waisted Bikini
For those who prefer the high-waisted style, look no further than this set from Pink Queen. The sporty, scoop neck is wire-free but still provides support, and the high-cut bottoms are fit with a stretchy, elastic band. Twenty-eight colors are available to choose from in sizes S through XL.
“Not to be dramatic, but this is the best bikini I’ve owned,” a five-star review says. “The top is perfect, there’s no spillage anywhere and the straps are just tight enough. I will be buying at least two more colors because I love this so much!”
Buy It! Pink Queen Crop Top High-Waisted Bikini, $19.54 (orig. $28.73); amazon.com
Scoop Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
This one-piece also doubles as a two-piece, thanks to the front and back cut-outs. It’s not only high-cut but also double-layered, supplying coverage and support while swimming or just laying out. With 26 colors and patterns to select from, everyone will be able to find one they like in sizes S to XL.
“This suit is so nicely made for the price,” a shopper shares. “The high cuts on the hips and coverage on the lower stomach are so flattering for most women, no matter shape or size.”
Buy It! Meyeeka Scoop Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $16.99—$24.99; amazon.com
Miaiulia Retro One-Piece
This swimsuit is inspired by the looks of the ‘80s and ‘90s, complete with a low back and high cut. All of the colors have a fun neon shine to them, so you’ll be certain to stand out in the pool.
“The suit is super cute,” one shopper shares. “I wanted a brightly colored one-piece to have a fun option for times that I wanted a bit more coverage or ‘security’ for more active days. It’s much easier to have fun when you don’t have to worry about your bikini popping off.”
Buy It! Miaiulia Retro One-Piece, $22.99; amazon.com
Fafofa Cutout High-Cut Bikini
Designed with a lightweight and soft material, this bikini dries quickly, making it ideal for beach and pool days. The sporty crop top boasts a cut-out strap detail, and the bottom is a high-waisted V-cut, sitting right above the hips. Shoppers can pull from 19 colors in sizes S through XL.
“Standout bikini!” a customer shares. “This is flattering and I get so many compliments on the color.”
Buy It! Fafofa Cutout High-Cut Bikini, $23.99; amazon.com
SweatyRocks Tie Knot Bikini
For a basic suit with a subtle accent, opt for this SweatyRocks bikini that comes with a bow woven into the top. The suit comes in 23 colors — including hot pink, green, and yellow — and is available in sizes XS through XL.
“This suit is absolutely amazing,” a shopper says. “Great quality — just cheeky enough that it is cute without [having to be] nervous.”
Buy It! SweatyRocks Tie Knot Bikini, $23.99; amazon.com
Beautyin Halter High-Neck Bikini
Pattern lovers should look no further than the fleet of bikinis from Beautyin, which come in bright designs like floral and leopard. The halter bikini features a cross back while the full-coverage bottom sits right at the hips.
“I’m obsessed with this suit,” a customer says. “It fits perfectly and looks exactly as described. I love the coverage on top.”
Buy It! Beautyin Floral Striped Halter High-Neck Bikini, $16.99—$23.99; amazon.com
Feiyoung Scoop Neck Monokini
This monokini features a ribbed material and removable belt that is stationed around the waist. It’s printed in a number of neutral solid colors including army green and orange and available in sizes small through large.
“This suit will make you look snatched!” a shopper shares. “The higher cut leg, low sides, and belt make this super flattering on my hourglass body.”
Buy It! Feiyoung Scoop Neck Monokini, $24.99; amazon.com
Vnvne Tie-Dye Two-Piece Swimsuit
Anyone who adores tie-dye should nab one of these lace-up bikinis, designed with a triangle silhouette and strings that crisscross down your stomach. The suits are dyed in a number of tie-dye prints, including pink and blue accents.
“Perfection!” one five-star reviewer says. “This suit is nice quality, the perfect fit, and the ties can go around the front or back.”
But It! Vnvne Tie-Dye Two-Piece Swimsuit, $21.99; amazon.com
SweatyRocks Crisscross Tie Knot One-Piece
Slip into this one-piece whether you’re heading to the beach or hanging out by the pool. It’s accented with a string crisscross back, tie knot in the front, and a plunging neck. Patterns run the gamut from snakeskin to zebra, all available in sizes XS to XL.
“Sis, buy this now!” a five-star reviewer says. “This is a bathing suit that will flatter all body types. I’m buying more in other colors!”
Buy It! SweatyRocks Crisscross Tie Knot One-Piece, $26.99; amazon.com
