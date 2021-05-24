Amazon Has a Secret Section of Swimwear Under $25 — Here Are the 11 Best

This colorblock one-piece swimsuit stays sexy while providing plenty of coverage. It’s made from a blend of polyester and spandex — meaning it’s comfortable and stretchy — and comes in a variety of two-tone colors including blue, green, and pink.

“Love this suit and get compliments on it all the time,” one shopper says. “Not cheeky at all, and I don’t have to worry about anything popping out while playing in the pool with kids.”

Buy It! SweatyRocks One-Shoulder Cutout Monokini, $24.99; amazon.com