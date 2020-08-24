8 Must-Have Fall Shoes You Can Already Get on Sale at Nordstrom
They’re all under $100
Summer is sadly winding down, but the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still going strong. If you haven’t checked out all of the incredible deals happening at the department store’s annual sale, we suggest doing so ASAP — and we especially recommend diving into the fabulous selection of fall-ready shoes.
With Nordstrom slashing prices on so many amazing shoe styles, it can be difficult to know where to start. But with fall just around the corner, we’re not wasting any time scooping up boots, booties, flats, and sneakers to help us kickstart the season. To get your shopping cart going, we picked out eight of the coolest fall-ready footwear styles on sale — and they’re all under $100.
From a classic pair of Hunter rain boots to a trendy pink croc-embossed strappy heel from Steven New York, these deals are the ones you don’t want to miss. You can scoop up a gorgeous pair of over-the-knee boots from Steve Madden for just $80, lug-sole leather booties from Lucky Brand for $60 off their original price, and even some chic snake-embossed leather mules with chain detail from Sam Edelman for only $75. And don’t sleep on the Ugg shearling-lined booties on major markdown, either.
Whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe for work, snag trendy date-night styles, or update your back-to-school look, these shoes are sure to become go-tos for the season ahead. Scroll down to shop before the Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale ends.
Buy It! Lucky Brand Ellerey Lug Leather Bootie, $89.90 (orig. $149.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Steve Madden Nadalie Pointed Toe Bootie, $79.90 (orig. $119.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Madewell Delia Sidewalk Low Top Sneaker, $49.90 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Sam Edelman Evelan Chain Loafer Mule, $74.90 (orig. $129.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Steve Madden Nifty Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot, $79.90 (orig. $129.90); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Hunter Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot, $99.90 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Steven New York Jive Croc Embossed Slip On Sandal, $69.90 (orig. $119.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Ugg Elisa Genuine Shearling Bootie, $99.90 (orig. $149.95); nordstrom.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.