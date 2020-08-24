Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

8 Must-Have Fall Shoes You Can Already Get on Sale at Nordstrom

Summer is sadly winding down, but the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still going strong. If you haven’t checked out all of the incredible deals happening at the department store’s annual sale, we suggest doing so ASAP — and we especially recommend diving into the fabulous selection of fall-ready shoes.

With Nordstrom slashing prices on so many amazing shoe styles, it can be difficult to know where to start. But with fall just around the corner, we’re not wasting any time scooping up boots, booties, flats, and sneakers to help us kickstart the season. To get your shopping cart going, we picked out eight of the coolest fall-ready footwear styles on sale — and they’re all under $100.

Whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe for work, snag trendy date-night styles, or update your back-to-school look, these shoes are sure to become go-tos for the season ahead. Scroll down to shop before the Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale ends.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Lucky Brand Ellerey Lug Leather Bootie, $89.90 (orig. $149.95); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Steve Madden Nadalie Pointed Toe Bootie, $79.90 (orig. $119.95); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell Delia Sidewalk Low Top Sneaker, $49.90 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Sam Edelman Evelan Chain Loafer Mule, $74.90 (orig. $129.95); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Steve Madden Nifty Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot, $79.90 (orig. $129.90); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Hunter Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot, $99.90 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Steven New York Jive Croc Embossed Slip On Sandal, $69.90 (orig. $119.95); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Elisa Genuine Shearling Bootie, $99.90 (orig. $149.95); nordstrom.com