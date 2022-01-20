The Best Under $100 Jewelry Finds to Gift This Valentine's Day
These Valentine's Day gifts are sweet, stylish and sure-to-delight — and shockingly budget-friendly
'Love' Toggle Pendant Necklace
Spread the love with a toggle-close pendant perfect for layering with all of her favorite necklaces.
Buy It! Nadri "Ajoa" Kindred Spirit Love Toggle Necklace, $56; nadri.com
Hidden Heart Bracelet
The subtle placement of a rhinestone heart on the edge of the gold cuff takes this piece from "aww" to unforgettable.
Buy It! Stella Valle Sideways Heart Bracelet, $59; stellavalle.com
Heart Drop Earrings
She'll be dazzled by these delicate huggie hoops. They may be small, but their sweet sparkle makes a big impact.
Buy It! Sparkling Freehand Heart Hoops earrings, $85; us.pandora.net
Initial Necklace
An initial necklace is a thoughtful gift that goes with anything — and never goes out of style.
Buy It! Jennybird Monogram Necklace, $85; jenny-bird.com
Constellation Necklace
If she's a total star — or just really into astrology TikTok — she'll appreciate this necklace depicting her star sign.
Buy It! Sterling Forever "When Stars Align" Constellation Necklace, $69; sterlingforever.com
Zodiac Pendant Necklace
Or go for something a little more statement-y with this bubble pendant displaying her Zodiac sign.
Buy It! Gorjana Necklace, $70; gorjana.com
Personalized Signet Ring
Choose from a variety of fonts to personalize this signet ring, making the classic style even more customized.
Buy It! Stella and Bow Block Signet Ring, $70; stellaandbow.com
Personalized Heart Cuff Bracelet
Give from the heart with this customizable bracelet that gives back to a good cause: Soko employs women artisans from Kenya and helps them feed their families, send their children to school and gain financial independence.
Buy It! Soko "Iga" Personalized Heart Cuff Bracelet, $98; shopsoko.com
Heart Signet Ring
This on-trend ceramic heart-shaped signet ring will be sure to make your special someone smile.
Buy It! Tai Pink Heart Signet Ring, $75; taijewelry.com
Hidden Message Personalized Heart Necklace
This double-layered necklace allows you to share an intimate sentiment, thanks to the a hidden engraving.
Buy It! Alex and Ani Engravable Slider Tag Necklace, $74; alexandani.com
Zodiac Charm Bracelet
Add some charm to her wrist with a trendy chain bracelet adorned with her constellation.
Buy It! Sequin NYC Constellation Charm Bracelet, $68; sequin-nyc.com
Heart Locket Necklace
Let her know she holds the key to your heart with this sweet and dainty piece. Worn alone or layered, this on-trend locket is perfect reminder of your love.
Buy It! Electric Picks "Carrie" Necklace, $78; electricpicks.com
Red String Protection Bracelet
Gift your loved one protection and a constant reminder to stay grounded and balanced. Make a wish when tying it on, and hope it comes true when it finally falls off.
Buy It! Shylee Rose Bracelet, $99; shyleerose.com