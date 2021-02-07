Nurses and Runners Can’t Get Over How Comfortable These $35 Sneakers Are

Amazon is one of the best places to shop for affordable, comfortable, and under-the-radar brands and styles — especially when it comes to sneakers. From trendy sock-style kicks to easy-to-wear slip-ons, there's no shortage of fashionable footwear options available. Shoppers are particularly loving the Umyogo Running Sneakers, and we have a feeling you'll love them, too.
With more than 10,400 five star ratings and starting at just $35, these affordable sneakers have, unsurprisingly, climbed their way up Amazon's Best-Sellers list. They're also currently ranking at number two in both the women's walking shoes category and in the women's fashion sneakers category.
Made from a breathable mesh and knit upper material with a durable and cushiony rubber sole, the Umyogo sneakers are praised by runners, nurses, and customers with plantar fasciitis for how lightweight, soft, and comfy they are. In fact, multiple reviewers have called them "the most comfortable shoes" they've ever owned or worn, with one even going as far to say: "This shoe has changed my life! The comfort is beyond my words of appreciation!"
"Get them — NOW!" one enthusiastic customer wrote. "This pair of Umyogo shoes that I had never heard of with their crazy sole construction allowed me to run pain-free, when running in my Asics resulted in almost immediate discomfort every single time I ran. This is truly a liberating experience — my lower back no longer hurts while running. WOW! I'm a convert."
"These shoes are lightweight!" wrote another. "I'm on my feet 8+ hours a day as a nurse. They are very comfortable. A lot of my coworkers have even bought them and love them! And they all rave about the lack of foot pain at the end of their shifts."
Aside from how ridiculously comfortable the Umyogo sneakers are, other shoppers have also raved about their sleek, eye-catching design and budget-friendly price tag. Many customers have compared the $35 shoes to more popular and pricier brand names.
"I've worn Nike, Adidas, Brooks, Reebok, and more, but these are by far the most comfortable," one wrote. "[They're] light, super supportive, bouncy with cushion, and easy to slip on and off. The reviewer also shared how much they love the shoes' vibrant color options and overall modern design, adding that they get "so many compliments" on them.
Since they're available in 17 prints and colors — including bold neon hues, black, white, and camouflage — you're bound to find a pair of Umyogo Running Sneakers that your wardrobe, your feet, and your wallet will love. Scroll down to shop a few of our favorite colors available at Amazon now.
Buy It! Umyogo Running Sneakers in Purple, $34.29–$45.99; amazon.com
