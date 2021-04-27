Amazon Shoppers Say These High-Waisted Underwear ‘Fit Like a Dream,’ Even Under Tight Dresses and Post-Surgery
Giving your underwear drawer a refresh used to mean heading out to the mall to pick and choose from a table filled with frills, lace, and logo-adorned panties. But now? It's possible — perhaps even easy — to find the best underwear without having to leave your home, and it's all thanks to the guidance of Amazon shoppers.
The retailer's best-sellers list in the category of women's underwear is a goldmine of popular sets ranging from breathable thongs to nearly invisible seamless styles. So when we spot a new comfortable pair — like the Ummiss Cotton High Waist Underwear — climbing up the ranks, we take notice.
With just short of 11,000 gleaming five-star ratings, the high-waisted underwear have garnered a following of shoppers who swear they "fit like a dream." People say they're great to wear throughout (and after) pregnancy, post-surgery, during their periods, and even under tight bodycon dresses.
They're available in an inclusive size range of small to 5XL that'll ensure a great fit. And right now, many color and size options are heavily discounted — some as much as 58 percent off — on Amazon. That means you can get a five-pack of the panties in grey, black, and navy blue shades for just $17 (normally $40). And if you really want to stock up, you can get a 20-pack, which includes a variety of colors, for 19 percent off.
Since they're made from 95 percent cotton — including double-layered fabric in the crotch area for added comfort — and a touch of spandex, you can expect a super breathable and soft texture. But it's the wide, stretchy waistband and slightly compressive, high-waisted fit that have reviewers saying they feel "like a soft gentle hug."
"I bought these because I wanted panties that came up to my waist and wouldn't climb up my butt," one wrote. "I have always shopped at Victoria's Secret getting either boy shorts or bikinis. I got fed up constantly pulling my panties down in the back. I believe I have found the perfect pair of panties! I have no doubt that I will be buying more in the future."
Because they're full coverage, the Ummiss underwear aren't visible fully-proof, but reviewers say they still get the job done. "These are soft, comfortable, and any panty lines are minimal," another said. "There are no constricting plastic bands, but they stay on perfectly. Ideal for skirts, waist-cinching or body-con dresses and high waisted pants. The mostly cotton fabric keeps them dry, and healthier than less breathable fabrics. I want all my panties to be these!"
While in-person shopping trips may be less of a thing these days, the put-together feeling that comes from upgrading your underwear drawer is all the same. Grab a set of the Amazon shopper-approved underwear while they're still on major sale.
