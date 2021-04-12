This Embroidered Mini Is the ‘Perfect Boho Dress,’ According to Amazon Shoppers

Profile Menu
No matter your style — classic, trendy, preppy — it's nice to have a few standout pieces in your closet that step outside your comfort zone. For many, this boho-inspired floral-embroidered dress from Amazon is exactly that.
Available in six colors with embroidered flowers in complementary shades, this mini dress is made from 100 percent cotton and fully lined. It has bell sleeves, an exposed seam around the waist, and a keyhole back with a button closure. It's intended to fit loosely on your frame and hit around the mid-thigh area. If you have a larger bust, many shoppers recommend ordering a size up.
With a quick glance through the review section, you'll see just how many ways you can wear what one customer calls the "perfect boho dress." Some shoppers opted for neutral heels and dainty jewelry, while others threw on a pair of booties or knee-high boots to stay warm in transitional weather. There are even some shoppers who chose to wear this piece as a tunic with leggings underneath.
Buy It! Umgee Boho Bliss Dress, $25 (orig. $27.85); amazon.com
"I absolutely love this dress," one reviewer wrote. "The quality was so much better than I expected; the embroidery was beautiful, and the fabric was light and floaty. Plenty of room to feel loose and not too short to wear as a dress with no leggings."
A second shopper added, "Loved this dress from the moment I tried it on! The quality is excellent for a dress from Amazon. The stitching is very even and looks so expensive."
Even if you don't typically gravitate toward boho pieces, you might just find yourself reaching for this embroidered dress more than you would think this season. Shop the Umgee boho mini dress on Amazon below.
