Uma Thurman and Lookalike Son Levon Thurman-Hawke Hit Star-Studded Prada Resort Show

It was a family affair for Uma Thurman on Friday night as she attended the Prada Resort Collection 2019 show in New York City with 16-year-old son Levon Thurman-Hawke.

The Kill Bill actress, 48, looked effortless in a belted flowing black lace cocktail-length dress, lined in black fabric everywhere but its oversized sleeves and the bottom of its skirt. Thurman wore her long blonde locks down and paired the gown with coordinating black sandal.

Thurman-Hawke donned a teal suit that complimented his blonde hair. He paired it with a crisp white shirt — buttoned to the top without a tie — as well as black socks and patterned white sneakers.

Uma Thurman and Levon Roan Thurman Griffin Lipson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Thurman’s night out comes months after wrapping up her run in the new play The Parisian Woman, in which she made her Broadway debut.

Levon is the youngest of her two children with her ex-husband Ethan Hawke, to whom she was married from 1998 to 2005. Maya Thurman-Hawke, 19, is her oldest child, and the actress has a 5-year-old daughter, Luna, with ex Arpad Busson.

Maya recently joined the cast of Stranger Things for its upcoming third season.

“I’m madly in love with all of my children and very proud of them,” Thurman previously told PEOPLE. “I think they conduct themselves with a lot of dignity and respect for others. It’s all a parent could dream of.”

The Prada Resort Collection 2019 show took place at The Piano Factory in New York. While the space’s open floor plan and concrete pillars remained mostly intact, designers added large semi-transparent floating panels to not only give the space an “augmented sunset” but to also project images of the various models walking the runway, its website explained.

Other celebrities in attendance at the event included Selena Gomez, Claire Danes, Sarah Paulson and Ansel Elgort, W magazine reported.