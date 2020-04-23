Uma Thurman gave daughter Maya Hawke‘s hair a little trim while they social distance together at home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Like many other stars who take taken their hair styling into their own hands at home while salons have been closed due to the outbreak, Thurman, 49, helped Maya, 21, get a haircut right in their kitchen. The award-winning actress shared a photo of herself in action on Instagram as she chopped her daughter’s ends and gave her a blunt chin-length bob.

“Home hair cuts bring us back home. We are all finding our selves again,” Thurman captioned the photo.



Image zoom Uma Thurman/Instagram

Since Maya’s head was turned away from the camera in the shot, supermodel Elle Macpherson commented “Luna ?” to ask the star if it was her 7-year-old daughter Luna Thurman-Busson getting the chop. But Thurman confirmed it was in fact Maya in the photo when she replied, “@ellemacphersonofficial not Luna.”

Fans were also quick to point out that Maya’s new bob looked very familiar – calling it the “Mia Wallace,” which is the famous character Uma played in the 1994 Quentin Tarantino film classic, Pulp Fiction.

Earlier this month, Maya snapped a selfie with her mom as they wore matching baseball caps that said “MENACE” while watching the daily White House coronavirus press briefing.

“News hour. Be prepared,” she captioned the photo.

In late March, Maya was social distancing with dad Ethan Hawke, who is Thurman’s ex-wife (the couple divorced in 2005).

In an Instagram video shared on Maya’s account, the duo performed a rendition of “To Live Is to Fly,” with her dad, 49, and his son Levon, 18, whom Ethan also shares with Thurman. Maya led the vocals before Ethan’s younger children — daughters Clementine, 12, and Indiana, 9, whom he shares with wife Ryan Shawhughes — joined in the harmonies.

“I messed with the arrangements a little because I forgot some of my words, but I feel like it worked,” Maya told her dad after performing the song.

