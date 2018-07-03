Uma Thurman closed Miu Miu’s resort 2019 fashion show with a serious bang.

The 48-year-old actress took a strutted her stuff down the runway in Paris wearing a long navy trench coat over a emerald and sequin leopard print gown with a small cutout at the waist.

During the surprise finale, Thurman popped on a pair of yellow cat-eye sunglasses, smiled and waved at the guests who cheered her on at she closed the show.

Fans quickly began praising the actress’ turn on the runway on social media after photos hit the internet.

“This is how you show up and show out. Yaaassssssss queen!🙌🙆💖💖💖,” one fan commented on Vogue Runway’s Instagram. Another fan wrote, “So otherworldly ultra fabulous, words cannot express how simply exquisite.”

The moment was somewhat full-circle for the actress, who was a model in the ’80s, before she became an actress. Prior to landing her breakout role in 1988’s Dangerous Liasons, she was a successful model, even twice landing the cover of British Vogue. Thurman has been back in the fashion circuit as of late, recently attending the Prada resort 2019 show in N.Y.C. alongside son Levon Thurman-Hawke, 16.

Thurman wasn’t the only familiar face to walk in the show. Chloë Sevigny, Kate Bosworth, Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie and Jaime King also showcased their modeling skills. The star-studded group was rounded out by a slew of supermodels, including Adriana Lima, Kaia Gerber, Naomi Campbell and Adwoa Aboah.

“Still pinching myself. Unreal,” Bosworth captioned a photo of herself on the runway.

“Thank you to all of the ridiculously loving actresses and artists that came together to make this evening UNFORGETTABLE!” posted King, who went on to walk in the Schiaparelli couture show on Tuesday as well. “I am in utter admiration to share this experience with you 🌹Gwendolyn Rowan Uma Kate Chloe we did it and did it damn well.”

This isn’t the first time a non-model has walked the runway in a Miu Miu fashion show. In March 2018, the fashion house had a then-19-year-old Elle Fanning model pieces from the Fall/Winter 2019 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

“WHAAAAAT?!!!?! Still pinching myself!!!!! Fashion dreams majorly came true yesterday!! I had the honor of opening & closing the @miumiu runway! Thank you to EVERYONE INVOLVED for making this day a reality! My 💚 has never beaten faster. Trying desperately to keep a straight face… #badgalswearpompadours,” Fanning wrote on Instagram after the show.