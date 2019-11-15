Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Love These Memory Foam Slippers That Feel Like ‘Walking on Clouds’

Image zoom Amazon

If you love plush slippers that keep your toes toasty, you’re in for a treat: Amazon has an entire gift guide dedicated to the coziest slippers you can get on the site. While it’s filled with tons of classics from UGG (which created its own holiday gift guide, for all you UGG addicts!), a few under-the-radar brands made it onto the list, too. While you may have never heard of these memory foam slippers from UltraIdeas, they’re actually Amazon’s best-selling pair of slippers — and shoppers are obsessed.

The fleece-lined slippers come in five colors — including gray, red, and blue — and women’s sizes five to 12 (they also come in men’s sizes). Plus, they have anti-slip outsoles and are machine washable. Customers say that the slippers are super soft, warm, comfortable, and hold up well even after a few washes.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! UltraIdeas Memory Foam Slippers, from $16.99; amazon.com

“I was worried to buy slippers online because I like my slippers ultra comfy and knew I’d be picky. Based on reviews and the free returns promise I took a chance and these do not disappoint! With a memory foam footbed that feels like walking on clouds, they’re also warm and soft to the touch so my bare feet are happy,” one shopper wrote. “Since they’re machine washable I could actually wear without socks if I wanted to. On the tag the company promises I can exchange or return them at any time, no matter how much they’ve been worn, so there’s little risk if you’re worried about how they’ll hold up. Right out of the package they seem sturdy, with good seams and a solid no skid tread.”

Even customers who are super picky about their slippers end up loving the UltraIdeas Memory Foam Slippers.

“I know, how can you go wrong with slippers? But I am a slipper connoisseur and am picky about my feet being able to breathe some, softness, comfort, and durability. I live in my slippers often walking out around the yard in them and these are just great. They launder perfectly too and are the right kind of warmth without feeling like your feet are stuck in a hot box, or on a slippery (no pun intended) surface like some of the satin ones. I went through several types before landing with these. Love them,” said another reviewer.

Soft, warm, and lined with memory foam? Your feet will thank you.