These $19 Slippers Are Just as Good as Pricier Brands, According to Thousands of Amazon Shoppers

Sliding into a pair of plush, cozy slippers can feel wonderfully luxurious, to the point where you may question how you’ll ever wear regular shoes again. If you’ve never experienced this level of euphoria in response to a pair of slippers, the Comfort Coral Fleece Slippers from UltraIdeas are a great place to start. Amazon shoppers say they’re so comfortable, they feel like walking on a bed of clouds.

The fleece-lined slippers are available in gray, navy, pink, purple, and black, and you may be tempted to snap them up in all five colors after feeling how soft they are, according to reviewers. With memory foam insoles that are designed to mold snugly to your feet, the slippers are ideal for a full day of lounging or working from home. They even have anti-skid outsoles to prevent you from slipping as you move from one room to the next. You can easily throw them in the washing machine to clean them, and reviewers say they hold up nicely after several cycles.

Buy It! UltraIdeas Comfort Coral Fleece Slippers in Gray, $15.99–$18.99; amazon.com

The reviews pretty much speak for themselves, with over 6,000 Amazon shoppers weighing in about how comfy, cushy, and well-made the slippers are. Even self-proclaimed slipper experts can’t get enough, drawing upon their extensive experiences to explain what makes these UltraIdeas ones a standout.

“I have an obsession with slippers, as I am always seeking the most comfortable footwear on the market,” one reviewer writes. “I must have 12 to 15 pairs of slippers. These ones are, by far, the most comfortable ones I own. The footbed has plenty of memory, which keeps its depth and springs back. The toe box is just right, providing ample space for my piggies. And there are several colors, so I will be getting more.”

Another reason shoppers keep loading up on the UltraIdeas Comfort Coral Fleece Slippers is their super affordable price tag. Many popular slippers — like Ugg’s best-selling Tasman slippers, Ansley slippers, and Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slides — cost around $100. For that same price, you could buy all five colors of the UltraIdeas slippers and still have some money left over.

One reviewer sums it up by saying, “I used to buy expensive Ugg slippers, but these are more comfortable and way cheaper.”

Treat your friends, family, and (of course) yourself to the under-$20 slippers below.

