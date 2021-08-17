Ulta Beauty Shops Open at 52 Target Stores — Here's How to Find a Location Near You

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

More than 50 of Ulta's Beauty brands are available in over 50 Target stores

Ulta Beauty shops are officially at Target!

The retailers teamed up to create new Ulta Beauty at Target mini shops across the country, opening in more than 50 stores during its initial rollout.

Both brands expect the mini shops to appear in a total of 800 locations in the upcoming years. As of now, they feature more than 50 beauty brands, including Anastasia Beverly Hills, Ariana Grande, bareMinerals, Clinique, Drybar, IT Cosmetics, MAC Cosmetics, Madison Reed, Morphe, PATTERN, Tarte, TULA Skincare, Ulta Beauty Collection, Urban Decay and more.

"As the retail and beauty industries continue to evolve, we take pride in being leaders that continually redefine and elevate guest experiences. Ulta Beauty at Target reflects our commitment to drive the industry forward and keep our guests meaningfully engaged," said Kecia Steelman, Ulta Beauty chief operating officer, in a statement. "Our dynamic teams have worked together to create a disruptive, exciting way to discover prestige beauty with a thoughtfully curated assortment and knowledgeable, approachable experts to serve as beauty gurus."

Each shop will be about 1,000 square feet within the select Target stores. Right now, customers can find the closest Ulta Beauty at Target location by checking the website, which lists Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, New Jersey, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and more as some of the first states to welcome the brand-new beauty destination.

"Ulta Beauty at Target is unmatched in the industry, bringing guests the opportunity to discover new prestige brands while they shop Target's incredible beauty assortment. This unique partnership is another way we continue to elevate the guest experience across our multi-category business to drive traffic and preference as we meet guests' needs in innovative ways," said Christina Hennington, Target executive vice president and chief growth officer. "With two powerhouse retailers, our collective brand love, loyalty and omnichannel expertise will inspire guests and raise the bar for the beauty shopping experience."

Ulta Beauty and Target first announced they were joining forces in November 2020.

The concept was said to "redefine beauty experiences" while "creating new opportunities for guests and brand partners" to "strategically and collaboratively" lead the retail industry, according to a press release at the time.

Ulta CEO Mary Dillon explained last year that the Ulta and Target consumers are "very similar," adding, "This is more about new shopping occasions that we can capture. Beauty in our home format is a deep immersive experience. They learn, discover, shop and maybe spend time on services."

"Guests need to shop for other needs and there is a convenience need. This allows us to capture more share of wallet and drive more business to prestige beauty," she said during a conference call with chief executive officer of Target Brian Cornell, WWD reports.