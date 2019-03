If you’ve been looking for a reason to make the move on those luxe beauty products you’ve been lusting after, let us give you one: Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is here! The retailer’s massive sale is quite possibly the best three weeks of the year (for beauty fanatics, anyway) thanks to its amazing daily deals on high-end makeup and skincare brands like Too Faced, Mario Badescu, Smashbox, and tons more beauty favorites.

Trust us when we say, it’s worth the hype. Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty kicked off March 17 and runs until April 6 — so, with two weeks of epic sales left, there’s plenty of time to scoop up some insane beauty buys (especially if you have a little extra tax return money to spend). We’ll be keeping tabs on the best deals at Ulta during its massive semi-annual sale, so you’ll want to bookmark this page.

There’s tons of products half off during the second week of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty, but we picked our top two faves from each day. Keep scrolling to shop them!

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty 2019

Sunday, March 24

Buy It! It Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Anti-Aging Finishing Powder, $14.50 (orig. $29); ulta.com

Buy It! Tarte Tarteist PRO Glow and Blush Palette, $22.50 (orig. $45); ulta.com

Monday, March 25

Buy It! Skyn Iceland Travel Size Hydro Cooling Firming Eye Gels, $7.50 (orig. $15); ulta.com

Buy It! MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Scents, $13.50 (orig. $27); ulta.com

Tuesday, March 26

Buy It! Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior 2-in-1 Plumping Moisturizer + Serum, $47.50 (orig. $95); ulta.com

Buy It! Ofra Cosmetics NikkiTutorials Highlighting Trio, $14.50 (orig. $29); ulta.com

Wednesday, March 27

Buy It! Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer, $21 (orig. $42); ulta.com

Buy It! Kopari Beauty Coconut Rose Toner, $12.50 (orig. $25); ulta.com

Thursday, March 28

Buy It! Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar, $19.50 (orig. $39); ulta.com

Buy It! Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream, $10.50 (orig. $21); ulta.com

Friday, March 29

Buy It! Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum, $40 (orig. $80); ulta.com

Buy It! Too Faced Born This Way Ethereal Loose Setting Powder, $16.50 (orig. $33); ulta.com

Saturday, March 30

Buy It! Mario Badescu Glass Bottle Drying Lotion, $8.50 (orig. $17); ulta.com

Buy It! DermaBlend Loose Setting Powder, $14.50 (orig. $29); ulta.com