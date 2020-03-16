Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale Is Here! Shop Clinique, Kate Somerville, and More for 50% Off

Mark your calendars: Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale has officially begun, and believe us when we say that you don’t want to miss out! Through April 4, shoppers can score 50 percent off select makeup and beauty must-haves from brands like Kate Somerville, Clinique, Tarte, Estée Lauder, and more — and the deals don’t stop there.

As if shopping the most popular beauty brands for half-off for 21 days straight wasn’t amazing enough, Ulta is also slashing prices on weekly Hot Buys. This means you can get even more of your favorite beauty products for 30 percent off. We’re not kidding! This week’s Hot Buys include face and acne products such as foundations, bronzers, cleansers, face masks, and more from brands like Stila, BareMinerals, Mario Badescu, and Shiseido.

From Ulta’s calendar of deals detailing what products we can expect to save on each day, we’ve picked out a few of our favorites that’ll be on sale between now and Sunday, March 20. Scroll down to check out today’s deals — and find out what other offers you can expect to see throughout the week — at Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale, going on now!

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale 2020

Monday, March 15:

Image zoom

Buy It! Lancôme La Base Pro Oil Free Primer, $21 (orig. $42); ulta.com; Kopari Original Coconut Deodorant, $7 (orig. $14); ulta.com; Buxom Va-Va-Plump Shiny Liquid Lipstick, $10 (orig. $20); ulta.com; Dermologica Sound Sleep Cocoon, $41 (orig. $82); ulta.com

Tuesday, March 16:

Image zoom Ulta

Buy It! Ellemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, $44.50 (orig. $89); ulta.com

Image zoom Ulta

Buy It! Kate Somerville +Retinol Firming Eye Cream, $42.50 (orig. $85); ulta.com

Wednesday, March 17:

Image zoom Ulta

Buy It! Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum, $40 (orig. $80); ulta.com

Image zoom Ulta

Buy It! Estée Lauder DayWear 24H-Moisture Creme Broad Spectrum SPF 15, $17 (orig. $34); ulta.com

Thursday, March 18:

Image zoom Ulta

Buy It! Clinique Acne Solutions Clinical Clearing Gel, $13.50 (orig. $27); ulta.com

Image zoom Ulta

Buy It! St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse, $21 (orig. $42); ulta.com

Friday, March 19:

Image zoom Ulta

Buy It! Benefit Cosmetics BadGal Bang! Volumizing Mascara, $12.50 (orig. $25); ulta.com

Image zoom Ulta

Buy It! Becca Ultimate Lipstick Love, $12 (orig. $24); ulta.com

Saturday, March 20:

Image zoom Ulta

Buy It! Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, $13.50 (orig. $27); ulta.com

Image zoom Ulta

Buy It! Dermadoctor Kakadu C Brightening Daily Cleanser, $19 (orig. $38); ulta.com

Sunday, March 20:

Image zoom Ulta

Buy It! Two Faced Tutti Frutti Pineapple Paradise Strobing Bronzer Highlighting Duo, $15 (orig. $30); ulta.com

Image zoom Ulta

Buy It! Lorac Unzipped Eyeshadow Palette, $17.50 (orig. $35); ulta.com

