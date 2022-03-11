Bella Hadid Says She's Donating Her 2022 Fashion Week Earnings to Ukraine Relief Like Sister Gigi

The supermodel joins her sister Gigi Hadid in donating to organizations providing "help, refuge and medical aid" for Ukrainians amid the Russian invasion

Bella Hadid is standing with Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the 25-year-old supermodel announced that she's giving all the money she earns during Fashion Week to organizations supporting the war-torn country. In the first image of a carousel of photos, the model was seen behind the fashion scenes in a blue and gold top, reminiscent of the Ukrainian flag.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"To watch my Ukrainian friends and colleagues working hard here in Europe, so close but so far from their families/friends/homes in Ukraine who are experiencing one of many brutal occupations and invasions happening right now in the world is a very emotional and humbling experience for me," Bella began.

"Taking after Mica and my amazing Sis, I will be donating all of my earnings from this Fashion Week directly to organizations that are providing help, refuge and medical aide to those in need on the ground in Ukraine," she continued.

The supermodel follows her sister Gigi Hadid in donating her Fashion Week earnings to Ukraine. On Sunday, the 26-year-old supermodel announced her plans and said she was following in the footsteps of her "friend" and fellow model Mica Argañaraz in doing so.

Gigi Hadid Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion," Gigi wrote on Instagram. "At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war - not leaders."

The Hadid sisters also said they would continue supporting those going through similar conflict in Palestine — their ancestral home.

In closing her post, Bella also shouted out Yemen, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Haiti, Myanmar, Somalia, Lebanon and "every country dealing with power trippers." The last photo in her carousel was a shot of the model protesting in support of the Palestinian cause.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid walk the runway at the Versace fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage (2)

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin, 69, insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy, 44, vowed not to bend. "Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."