Ugly Halloween Sweaters Are a Thing - and They're the Ultimate Lazy Costume Idea

Ugly holiday sweaters have totally taken over the holiday season. There are themed parties, “ugliest sweater” contests and even celebrity designer collections (have you seen Whoopi Goldberg’s line of witty and whimsical sweaters?), and now the trendy pull-over is getting a spooky Halloween makeover.

Halloweencostumes.com is offering a huge selection of adorably hideous Halloween-themed sweaters featuring a variety of skeletons, pumpkins, vampires and witch motifs. There are seven different designs for adults which retail for $39.99, and three designs for kids, priced at $29.99. (The one above is the "pumpkin patch" style.) They take the “lazy costume” trend to the next level while still imparting the exact right note of festive irony to any event.

A few of our favorites include the ripped skeleton design and the spooky red and black blood-dripping vampire sweater. (And the hipster in your life could probably get away with pulling off this rainbow monster-theme sweater year-round.)

And if a Spirit Halloween opened up near you in the last week (and we know it did), they’re also in on the game, releasing three (slightly simpler, but in the same vein) sweater designs that are perfect to be worn with leggings and, if you’re really feeling like making an effort, a pair of heels.

The reaction to the new crop of holiday apparel has been very positive. Many fans have expressed their excitement on Twitter, writing that they’ve already ordered the festive knits.

PSA: Ugly Halloween sweaters are now a thing and I need one 🧡 — Alison Gregg (@alliee0212) September 19, 2018

Why yes, I did just buy these adorable 'ugly' Halloween Sweaters!! pic.twitter.com/1wnNGo8BiD — Isaac (@RykusRambles) September 14, 2018

Ugly Halloween sweaters? Now we’re talking. — Garrett Stromfeld (@Gcstroms_24) September 14, 2018

Happy September I have officially ordered an ugly Halloween sweater — Raya (@rayalauren) September 19, 2018

Whether you’re a die hard Halloween fanatic who will be rocking these the entire month of October, or just someone who wants a nice and easy Halloween costume idea, these sweaters will really come in handy for everyone. Plus, think about how warm and cozy they will be in chilly trick-or-treating weather!

