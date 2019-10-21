Yes, Ugly Christmas Sweaters Featuring Your Favorite Disney Characters Exist

Image zoom

If you don’t own an ugly Christmas sweater yet (we’re surprised you’ve lasted this long), you’re not going to want to miss out on these Disney-inspired ones.

From releasing advent calendars over the summer to restocking this super popular princess costumes trunk, the magical brand has been getting into the holiday spirit early this year. And now, we’ve discovered that Disney also has tons of Christmas sweaters and t-shirts available on Amazon that feature a variety of characters, from your favorite villains to the Toy Story aliens. Many of the sweaters have the classic “ugly” design, featuring kitschy snowflake and gift box patterns along with the Disney characters.

Buy It! Disney Emperor’s New Groove Kuzco No Touchy Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt, $44.99; amazon.com, Disney Villains Good Bad Ugly Christmas Sweater Sweatshirt, $44.99; amazon.com

Made out of 80 percent cotton (depending on which color you choose), the sweaters come in four color options — black, dark heather, royal blue, and navy — and unisex sizes that range from small to double XL.

Buy It! Disney Pixar Toy Story Ugly Christmas Sweater Sweatshirt, $44.99; amazon.com, Disney Pixar Wall-E Eve Ugly Christmas Sweater Sweatshirt, $44.99; amazon.com

Plus, Disney sells other Christmas-themed sweaters and t-shirts that don’t have the “ugly” design, but instead feature your favorite characters in festive gear like Santa hats and wrapped in string lights. And for those of you that are Mickey and Minnie Mouse obsessed, you’ll find tons of shirts with designs based off the pair.

Below, shop some more of our favorite Disney-inspired Christmas sweaters and t-shirts, and check out all of Disney’s Christmas attire on Amazon here.

Buy It! Disney Minnie and Mickey Merry N Bright Foil Sweatshirt, $39.99; amazon.com, Disney Santa Mickey Mouse Christmas Sweatshirt, $39.99; amazon.com, Disney Mickey Mouse Christmas Sweater Sweatshirt, $39.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Disney Pixar Toy Story Alien Christmas Sweater Sweatshirt, $44.99; amazon.com, Disney Pixar Toy Story Aliens Ugly Christmas Sweater T-Shirt, $22.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Disney Frozen Olaf Sven Ugly Christmas Sweater Sweatshirt, $44.99; amazon.com, Disney Frozen Olaf Oh Snow You Didn’t Graphic Sweatshirt, $44.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Disney Stitch Happy Holiday Sweatshirt, $39.99; amazon.com, Disney Pixar Wall-E Eve Christmas Light Wrap Sweatshirt, $44.99; amazon.com