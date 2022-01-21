Ugg Boots and Slippers Are So Cheap at This Secret Sale, We Did a Double Take
As shopping editors, it's our job to keep up with the latest celebrity fashion trends and the best deals happening around the internet. That's why we're excited to report we've just discovered the ultimate combination: One of the most popular winter shoe brands worn by A-listers is majorly discounted during a secret sale.
For a limited time, anyone with a Gilt membership can score a selection of Ugg boots and slippers for up to 30 percent off. If you're not one, becoming a member is as easy as entering your email address. Oh, and it's free to create an account! Once you're in, you'll have access to this exclusive Ugg sale, along with a slew of other incredible deals on name-brand fashion and designer labels.
Ugg Boots and Slippers to Shop on Sale at Gilt
- Ugg Bella II Suede Moccasin Slipper in Black, $68.99 (orig. $120)
- Ugg Bella II Suede Moccasin Slipper in Chestnut, $68.99 (orig. $120)
- Ugg Classic Gem Leather Mini Bootie, $99.99 (orig. $170)
- Ugg Mini Blakely Suede Bootie in Chestnut, $138.99 (orig. $200)
- Ugg Mini Blakely Suede Bootie in Black, $138.99 (orig. $200)
- Ugg Aletheia Leather Boot, $139.99 (orig. $200)
Some of our favorites from the sale include this pair of chestnut brown boots with a faux fur collar that is $61 off and these black Uggs with unique buckles on the sides for 30 percent off. There's also this cute bedazzled boot that's now under $100. As for slippers, you'll definitely want to scoop up this moccasin style while you can get it for almost half-off in two different colors.
Ugg slippers have graced the famous feet of stars like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, and Hilary Duff, while the brand's boots have been worn by so many celebs, it's hard to keep track. Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Garner, and Jasmine Tookes are just a few of the noteworthy boot fans.
And while they're a more popular pick when the temperatures drop, stars have proven that Uggs are an all year 'round kind of shoe. Take, for example, Lady Gaga who opted for a pair of Ugg boots for a walk on the beach. It's safe to say, Uggs are worthy of your shoe shelf no matter the season.
Thanks to their supremely warm and plush faux-shearling lining, these styles don't usually come cheap. So now is a great time to invest in a pair to keep your toes warm. This offer ends on Sunday, January 24, which means there are less than 72 hours to take advantage of it.
Scroll down to add a pair of Ugg boots or slippers (or both!) to your cart before prices go back up.
