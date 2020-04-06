Image zoom

With many of us stuck at home right now, there’s a good chance you’re not wearing shoes very often. But if you’re sick of going barefoot and want a new pair of slippers to wear around the house, you’re in luck! Zappos has slashed the prices of many of its most popular Ugg slippers.

Although the brand first gained popularity in the early 2000s, Ugg has had a resurgence recently, with celebs like Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid wearing the comfy shoes on repeat. And right now, tons of slippers from the brand have been marked down, including this water-resistant pair that’s half-off and these colorful fuzzy slides that are only $60 right now. And if it’s a celeb-loved style you’re after, the Coquette slippers that everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Jennifer Lawrence has worn are 25 percent off in a bright cherry red.

To help you get started, we rounded up nine of our favorite discounted pairs below. According to tens of thousands of customer reviews, all of these slippers are not only super cute, but they’re incredibly comfortable as well.

Whether you’re looking for a super cozy pair of fuzzy booties or a stylish pair of flip-flop slippers, there’s a discounted option for just about everyone on this list. Keep reading to shop them all.

Image zoom

Buy It! Ugg Alena Slippers in Chestnut, $60 (orig. $119.95); zappos.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ugg Ansley Slippers in Soft Amethyst, $74.90 (orig. $99.95); zappos.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ugg Coquette Slippers in Ribbon Red, $89.90 (orig. $119.95); zappos.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ugg Dakota Slippers in Soft Amethyst, $75.07 (orig. $99.95); zappos.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ugg Cozette Slippers in California Aster, $59.90 (orig. $79.95); zappos.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ugg Fuzz Yeah Slippers in Charcoal, $74.90 (orig. $99.95); zappos.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ugg Fluffette Slippers in Natural, $72 (orig. $89.95); zappos.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ugg Fluff Flip-Flip III Slippers in Grey, $47.97 (orig. $79.95); zappos.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ugg Amary Slippers in White, $59.96 (orig. $99.95); zappos.com