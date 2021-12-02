So Many Ugg Slippers Are Under $70 on Amazon Right Now — Including a Celeb-Loved Pair
There's no denying that Ugg slippers reign supreme in the world of all things cozy — as proven by the number of celebrities who own a pair. From shearling-lined styles to fuzzy slip-ons, the brand's slippers have amassed a pretty impressive famous fanbase which includes Reese Witherspoon, Hilary Duff, and Jennifer Lopez.
If you've been waiting for a reason to buy yourself a pair, this is it: Amazon is offering up to 40 percent off Ugg slippers during its Cyber Week sale, including a celeb-approved pair. The Ugg Fluff Yeah slides normally go for $110, but right now you can snag this cheetah print pair for just $66.
Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide, $65.99 (orig. $109.95); amazon.com
Gigi Hadid rocked them in neon yellow with bike shorts, Megan Fox stepped out in a creamsicle orange pair with jeans and a cropped sweater, and Hailey Bieber opted to wear her fuzzy grey slides with a pair of socks and an oversized blazer. Clearly, the Ugg slipper is versatile enough to be worn with anything — and anywhere, for that matter.
The peep toe slipper features a rubber sole and an elastic slingback strap to help it stay in place on your foot, making it great for roaming around the house, walking your dog, or running errands. This Fluff Yeah slide that's now under $100 is similar to Hadid's highlighter pair, but it's emblazoned with a pretty poppy design.
Several of the brand's Oh Yeah slippers are discounted right now too, including these ones with a whimsical marble pattern for $45 off. It's essentially a strappier version of the Fluff Yeah slides celebrities love. There's also this retro platform style — known as the Disco slipper — that's 40 percent off. Shoppers, take note: Prices will vary based on size and color selected.
There's no expiration date for these deals, so the sooner you get them in your cart, the better. Whether you want to treat your feet or give someone the gift of ultimate coziness, scroll down to shop a pair of Ugg slippers while you can get them on sale at Amazon.
Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Poppy Slipper, $99.94 (orig. $109.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Ugg Disco Slide Slipper, $59.95 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Ugg Oh Fluffita Slipper, $64.95 (orig. $109.95); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- So Many Ugg Slippers Are Under $70 on Amazon Right Now — Including a Celeb-Loved Pair
- People Say They're Getting 'Some of the Best Sleep' with These Pillows — and They're 57% Off at Amazon
- Thousands of Shoppers Swear by This Stick Vacuum That Doubles as a Mop — and It's on Sale for Cyber Week
- Amazon Still Has a Huge Selection of Cozy Sweaters on Sale for Cyber Week — Here Are the 7 Best