Hollywood's Go-To Cozy Shoe Brand Secretly Put Slippers on Sale for 40% Off at Amazon
Even if you're not a fan of cold weather, you can't deny the incredible feeling of wrapping yourself in a cozy sweatshirt and putting your feet in a pair of fuzzy slippers to stay warm. No brand does fluffy slippers like Ugg, and right now, you can get two celeb-loved styles on sale at Amazon for 40 percent off.
Both Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae are fans of the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers, which are on sale for $60. The popular shoes are entirely covered in super soft, 100 percent sheepskin with a wide band across the top of the foot, a branded elastic strap in the back, and a rubber outsole. They come in 43 colors and patterns, including subtle neutrals, bright neons, and animal prints.
"I absolutely love these, they are soft and so comfortable as well as sturdy," one reviewer wrote."I wear these out to do errands, go food shopping, or in the house. You can wear them with or without socks, and they look great!"
Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers, $59.95 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com
The Cara Delevingne-approved Ugg Oh Yeah Slippers are also on sale for $60 at Amazon. This style has two smaller straps across the top instead of one big one, and it also has the branded elastic band in the back and a rubber outsole. You can choose from 17 sheepskin colors.
"I wear these religiously every single day," a shopper said. "They are super cozy to wear even here in the cold New York winters. They have flattened where my toes sit, but that's expected. Color doesn't appear to be dirty or dingy."
Buy It! Ugg Oh Yeah Slippers, $59.95 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com
Whether you use this Ugg slipper sale to treat yourself to a new pair of house shoes, or you check a few people off your holiday list, don't miss out on this incredible 40-percent-off deal.
