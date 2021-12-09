There Are Less Than 48 Hours to Get Ugg Boots and Slippers at These Incredibly Low Prices
When it comes to all things cozy, no brand does it better than Ugg. That's the reason its supremely plush, sheepskin-lined footwear is some of the most popular around Hollywood, and also why the highly sought-after styles don't come cheap. But we'll let you in on a little secret: There are tons of Ugg boots and slippers for steep discounts at this under-the-radar site.
Rue La La is an online fashion boutique that offers its members flash sales on some of the most popular brands around the internet, including designer labels. Not a member? You'll just need to enter your email address to create a free account. That's it! Once you're in, you'll have access to shop not only the Ugg sale that's happening right now, but any others as well. (A few other notable finds include these Veja sneakers for $24 off and these Stuart Weitzman boots for 68 percent off.)
Shop Deals on Ugg Boots and Slippers at Rue La La
- Ugg Bella II Suede Moccasin Slipper, $68.99 (orig. $100)
- Ugg Suede Classic Slipper, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Ugg Classic Gem Leather Mini Bootie, $99.99 (orig. $170)
- Ugg Mini Bailey Bow Glimmer Suede Boot, $99.99 (orig. $160)
- Ugg Classic Short Sequin Leather-Trim Boot, $99.99 (orig. $190)
Jennifer Garner, Mindy Kaling, and Jasmine Tookes are just a few famous fans of Uggs' comfortable boots, while Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, and Hilary Duff have all worn some variation of its fluffy slip-ons. With the holidays in full swing, now's a good time to consider purchasing a pair of Ugg slippers for someone you love; this suede moccasin style is $31 off and this pair that resembles a short version of its boots is 20 percent off.
Though most people tend to break out their Ugg boots during the colder months, celebs have proven they're a one-of-a-kind style that can be worn year-round, so you definitely want to add this pair of classic chestnut brown boots to your cart while they're $70 off. There's also this shimmery pair that would be festive for the holiday season.
With prices this low, you might as well use this as an opportunity to invest in both a pair of boots and slippers. There are less than 48 hours to snag these deals, but sizes are bound to sell out much sooner.
Scroll down to shop your favorite Ugg styles before they're back to full price!
