This Unlikely Brand Is Selling Some of the Season’s Cutest Slides

Sometimes, the best things are the most unexpected. You’d never expect coffee to taste so good whipped, and you’d never expect Ugg to make great sandals. That’s right: The brand known for its furry winter boots and slippers actually produces some of the cutest warm-weather slides around — and right now, you can shop Ugg slides on sale for up to 25 percent off thanks to the Nordstrom Spring Sale.

While it might seem funny at first to get sandals from Ugg, think about how comfortable and cushioned the boots and slippers are; now imagine all of that goodness in the form of a slip-on for the summer. Stars like Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez love the fuzzy versions, which Nordstrom carries, but it also sells some more classic-looking and posh Ugg sandals (and those are the ones that are discounted).

The slides come in many shapes and sizes: There are sporty all-black mesh sandals with Velcro for easy maneuvering, sleek millennial pink slides with three layers of cushioning (heaven in the form of a shoe), and, of course, the ever-popular celeb-loved Fluff Yeahs that are as furry as they are extra in the most fabulous way possible.

This season, convenience is a major shoe trend, whether it be in the form of chunky white dad sneakers or these easy-to-slip-on slides. You can wear them alone, or, if you’re feeling more funky, you can add a pair of colorful tube socks — this look goes with dresses as much as it does athleisure.

They’re as comfortable as they are stylish, which is why so many pairs at Nordstrom are selling out right now. Below, shop Ugg slides still in stock while you can.

Buy It! Ugg LA Light Slide Sandal, $52.40 (orig. $69.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slide, $99.95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Ugg Emily Slide Sandal, $74.90 (orig. $99.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Ugg Zuma Logo Slide Sandal, $48.65 (orig. $64.95); nordstrom.com

