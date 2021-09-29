Uggs Are Flying Off Shelves Right Now, but You Can Still Shop These Pairs for Up to Half-Off

If you're a longtime Ugg shopper, you've experienced it year after year: The first days of fall arrive, and so begins a mad dash to secure your favorite boots or slippers before they sell out in your size. But just when we thought the most popular styles were gone for the foreseeable future, Nordstrom Rack proved us wrong — not only is its site full of top-rated Uggs in sizes 5 to 12, but tons of pairs are on sale, with markdowns as steep as 50 percent off.