The Comfy Uggs Celebs Wear Like Clockwork This Time of Year Just Went on Super Sale
But only for a few days
If you’re getting cold feet right now, Hollywood knows just how to deal. Once the temperature drops and the chilly days settle in, celebs reach for comfy, cozy Uggs for that much needed warmth — and right now, you can scoop up the iconic footwear brand for less thanks to Nordstrom Rack’s early Black Friday sale.
Uggs and winter style go together like warm cookies and cold milk — they complement each out to a T. So it should come as no surprise that the plush shoes, which stars have worn since the early 2000s, resurface like clockwork this time of year. Hilary Duff was just spotted wearing the best-selling slippers on set in NYC, while supermodels like Joan Smalls clearly couldn't wait to slip into the shoe’s warmth, rocking them as early as August.
Shop the Best Uggs on Sale at Nordstrom Rack
- Ugg Birch Faux Fur Lined Waterproof Lace-Up Winter Bootie, $74.97—$119.97 (orig. $199.95–$200)
- Ugg Bailey Twinface Genuine Shearling & Bow Corduroy Boot, $139.97 (orig. $200)
- Koolaburra by Ugg Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot, $79.97 (orig. $89.99)
- Ugg Classic Mini Fluff Genuine Shearling Bootie, $99.97 (orig. $150)
- Ugg Classic Short Sequin Boot, $139.97 (orig. $190)
- Ugg Elowen Bootie, $99.97 (orig. $140)
- Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Mini II Faux Fur Lined Boot, $74.95 (orig. $84.99)
If you have yet to own a pair of Uggs — or simply want to stock up on them while you can without breaking the bank — Nordstrom Rack’s flash sale is where it’s at. For nearly three days (though we know styles won’t stay in stock that long), you can shop some popular Ugg styles, like these party-ready sequin boots or this mid-high style with affordable bow detailing, on major sale.
If you’re an Uggs fan, you’ll know the shoes rarely go on sale. And that’s another reason why we’re willing to bet big that everything will be sold out by the end of the day. A rare sale + a high demand = an instant sell-out.
Ugg accessories and clothing are also included in this early Black Friday sale, so now’s also the perfect time to stock up on those cozy stocking stuffers. Shop Nordstrom Rack’s Ugg sale today.
