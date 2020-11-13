The Comfy Uggs Celebs Wear Like Clockwork This Time of Year Just Went on Super Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you’re getting cold feet right now, Hollywood knows just how to deal. Once the temperature drops and the chilly days settle in, celebs reach for comfy, cozy Uggs for that much needed warmth — and right now, you can scoop up the iconic footwear brand for less thanks to Nordstrom Rack’s early Black Friday sale.

Uggs and winter style go together like warm cookies and cold milk — they complement each out to a T. So it should come as no surprise that the plush shoes, which stars have worn since the early 2000s, resurface like clockwork this time of year. Hilary Duff was just spotted wearing the best-selling slippers on set in NYC, while supermodels like Joan Smalls clearly couldn't wait to slip into the shoe’s warmth, rocking them as early as August.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shop the Best Uggs on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

If you have yet to own a pair of Uggs — or simply want to stock up on them while you can without breaking the bank — Nordstrom Rack’s flash sale is where it’s at. For nearly three days (though we know styles won’t stay in stock that long), you can shop some popular Ugg styles, like these party-ready sequin boots or this mid-high style with affordable bow detailing, on major sale.

If you’re an Uggs fan, you’ll know the shoes rarely go on sale. And that’s another reason why we’re willing to bet big that everything will be sold out by the end of the day. A rare sale + a high demand = an instant sell-out.