Ugg Boots and Slippers Are So Cheap at This Secret Sale, We Did a Double Take

They’re bound to sell out soon
By Alex Warner November 29, 2021 11:31 AM
Uggs are a quintessential cozy winter shoe, though celebrities have proven they can be worn year-round. If you don't already own a pair, prepare to hop on the bandwagon of ultimate comfort. We just discovered some of the brand's most popular styles are majorly marked down for Cyber Monday. Two of our favorite shopping destinations are offering deals on Uggs boots and slippers that are way too good to pass up: Gilt and Rue La La

If you've never shopped at either online boutique before, you'll need to create a (free!) account with your email address to enter both sites. Once you do, you'll unlock access to not only Uggs on sale, but everything else Gilt and Rue La La have to offer (which is a lot!). 

Best Cyber Monday Ugg Deals 

If you want something classic, Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez, and Jennifer Garner have shown us that you can't go wrong with chestnut brown Ugg boots. You can also snag this festive shimmery pair for $60 off and this boot with a sneaker sole for 30 percent off. 

A pair of Ugg slippers would make a great gift for your mom or a bestie, especially if they work from home. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lopez are fans of its shearling-lined slippers, like this pair that is on sale for $50. And Gigi Hadid and Brie Larson both own the popular Ugg Fluff Yeah slides and even wear them outside — right now, you can snag the brand's similar Oh Yeah slipper for $20 off.

Reese Witherspoon
| Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

'Tis the season to add a pair of Uggs to your shoe rack, so don't miss your chance to score some on major sale. These deals are set to expire tomorrow, which means there are less than 24 hours to shop! Sizes are bound to sell out before then so be sure to add your favorite Ugg boots and slippers to your cart while you still can. 

Credit: Rue La La

Ugg Oh Yeah Slipper

$79.99
($100.00)
shop it
Rue La La
Credit: Rue La La

Ugg Bella II Suede Moccasin Slipper

$68.99
($120.00)
shop it
Rue La La
Credit: Rue La La

Ugg Pearle Slipper

$49.99
($80.00)
shop it
Rue La La
Credit: Rue La La

Ugg Suede Classic Slipper

$79.99
($100.00)
shop it
Gilt
Credit: Rue La La

Ugg Mika Classic Suede Sneaker Boot

$83.99
($120.00)
shop it
Rue La La
Credit: Rue La La

Ugg Mini Bailey Bow Glimmer Suede Boot

$99.99
($160.00)
shop it
Gilt

