Ugg Boots and Slippers Are So Cheap at This Secret Sale, We Did a Double Take

Uggs are a quintessential cozy winter shoe, though celebrities have proven they can be worn year-round. If you don't already own a pair, prepare to hop on the bandwagon of ultimate comfort. We just discovered some of the brand's most popular styles are majorly marked down for Cyber Monday. Two of our favorite shopping destinations are offering deals on Uggs boots and slippers that are way too good to pass up: Gilt and Rue La La.
If you've never shopped at either online boutique before, you'll need to create a (free!) account with your email address to enter both sites. Once you do, you'll unlock access to not only Uggs on sale, but everything else Gilt and Rue La La have to offer (which is a lot!).
Best Cyber Monday Ugg Deals
- Ugg Oh Yeah Slipper, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Ugg Bella II Suede Moccasin Slipper, $68.99 (orig. $120)
- Ugg Pearle Slipper, $49.99 (orig. $80)
- Ugg Suede Classic Slipper, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Ugg Mika Classic Suede Sneaker Boot, $83.99 (orig. $120)
- Ugg Mini Bailey Bow Glimmer Suede Boot, $99.99 (orig. $160)
If you want something classic, Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez, and Jennifer Garner have shown us that you can't go wrong with chestnut brown Ugg boots. You can also snag this festive shimmery pair for $60 off and this boot with a sneaker sole for 30 percent off.
A pair of Ugg slippers would make a great gift for your mom or a bestie, especially if they work from home. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lopez are fans of its shearling-lined slippers, like this pair that is on sale for $50. And Gigi Hadid and Brie Larson both own the popular Ugg Fluff Yeah slides and even wear them outside — right now, you can snag the brand's similar Oh Yeah slipper for $20 off.
'Tis the season to add a pair of Uggs to your shoe rack, so don't miss your chance to score some on major sale. These deals are set to expire tomorrow, which means there are less than 24 hours to shop! Sizes are bound to sell out before then so be sure to add your favorite Ugg boots and slippers to your cart while you still can.
Shop More Cyber Monday 2021 Deals:
