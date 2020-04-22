Nordstrom Shoppers Are Obsessed with This Spa-Quality Ugg Robe — and It’s on Sale

Image zoom Nordstrom

Craving a relaxing spa day? Aren't we all! The salons are closed because of coronavirus, but you can still get some TLC in the comfort of your own home. Soak in a long bubble bath, then slide on an ultra-soft robe that's worthy of the Ritz, but actually plucked from your closet. If you’re in need of said robe, the Ugg Miranda Robe, which is made of plush fleece and has almost all five-star reviews on Nordstrom, is on sale right now..

Reviewers describe the Ugg Miranda Robe as "so warm," giving them a "feeling like you are enveloped in a soft cloud." The robe comes in a relaxed silhouette with a sash tie closure for your most flattering fit. You can draw up the hood for added coziness, and you can stash your spa essentials (like sheet masks, rose quartz rollers, and moisturizing hand creams) in the hip pockets for convenience. There are three shades to choose from—indigo, port, and seagull—so you're sure to find one that matches your vibe.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Miranda Ugg Robe, $96.95 (orig. $130); nordstrom.com

Ugg is known for its comfy slippers and shoes loved by celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, Margot Robbie, Rihanna, and Selena Gomez. So it's no surprise the fuzzy footwear brand also makes bathrobes so fabulous, you may never want to take them off again. Ugg was making a comeback even before coronavirus, and now it's officially socially acceptable to wear Ugg robes and slides on repeat—ideally while pretending you're at the spa.

Get in some much-needed rest and relaxation by shopping the Ugg Miranda Robe while it’s 25 percent off during Nordstrom’s Spring Sale. Whether you're stepping out of the shower or enjoying a quiet evening at home, the Miranda Robe from Ugg will have you feeling perfectly pampered.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.