These Not-So-Typical Ugg Booties Are on Amazon’s Customer-Loved Styles List This Week

If you had asked us a year ago if we'd be buying ourselves new pairs of Uggs in 2021, we would've laughed. But, times have changed: The comfy boots of our youth are the only footwear we really need.
And we're not just talking about the classic slip-on Ugg boots that you know and love, either. The brand has expanded to include tons of booties, sneakers, and other shoe styles. This week, Amazon shoppers have their eyes set on one of those models in particular: the McKay Winter Boots. These suede booties with an ankle strap and rubber soles currently hold a spot on the Amazon customer-loved styles list.
The boots come in chestnut and black suede, and both are lined with heavenly wool that'll keep your feet warm all winter long. They include whipstitch detailing along the ankle strap, and a metallic pin on the back to keep the strap in place. The boots are pre-treated to repel water and stains, so you can start wearing them right out of the box. To make them last as long as possible, you can re-treat them every couple of seasons with a suede protector spray.
Hundreds of five-star reviewers have shared their positive experiences with the boots. "These fit perfect, feel amazing, and look great," one loyal Ugg shopper wrote. "I have four pairs of Uggs and love each pair."
Other reviewers commented on the fit of the boots, noting that "they fit snug but comfortably and will loosen a little over time." Shoppers also recommend ordering a half-size up from your typical size, as the booties run a bit narrow.
In our minds, these elevated Ugg boots are the perfect shoes to throw on when you want to look put-together but feel comfortable. They'll add a fashionable touch to even your coziest loungewear outfits, and we could all use that in our lives right now. Shop the Ugg McKay Winter Boots for $150 from Amazon below.
