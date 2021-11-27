These Celeb-Loved Ugg Sandals Are 40% Off During Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale
Slide sandals and fuzzy slippers have grown in popularity since last summer, and we don't anticipate them going anywhere anytime soon. Especially since celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Megan Fox have been seen rocking this comfortable style. Hadid took a casual approach by pairing them with bike shorts and a sweatshirt, whereas Fox chose to sport the sandals with jeans and a cropped knit sweater and tank top combo. You can grab a pair of fluffy slides for yourself while they're significantly marked down.
Ugg Fluff Yeah Sandals are 40 percent off during Nordstrom's massive Black Friday sale making them only $65 a pair, which is super rare. If you've been thinking about adding these slingback sandals to your wardrobe, now is the time to press add to cart. Choose between four stylish prints including Butterscotch Panther, Violet Night Marble, Stormy Grey, and black and white. The sale won't last long and thousands of other shoppers are viewing this product, so don't hesitate.
Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slingback Sandals, $64.95 (orig. $110); nordstrom.com
The shoes are made with soft, fuzzy material and a durable outsole that allows you to wear them indoors and outdoors without ruining them. The slingback strap helps keep them on your feet as you walk while also providing ample airflow to prevent overheating.
"These slippers are amazing! I got them as a quarantine present for myself to wear around my apartment, and I feel like I'm walking on a cloud," wrote one five-star reviewer. "The shearling is so soft, and I like how they're open in the front and back so your feet don't overheat. I normally wear an 8.5 or 9, but I bought an 8 and they fit perfectly. Would definitely recommend sizing down if you're in between sizes!"
The best part about these Ugg sandals is they can be dressed up or down for several occasions, so you can wear them practically all the time if you want to. Plus, they make a thoughtful and relatively affordable gift while they're 40 percent off. Like many reviewers, you might want to add more than one color to your cart to fully take advantage of the sale.
