Ugg Boots and Slippers Are Majorly Discounted at This Under-the-Radar Sale

Jennifer Garner and Hilary Duff are both fans of the brand
By Alex Warner
Updated October 22, 2020 05:10 PM
There are few shoes as quintessential as Uggs. The iconic brand is best-known for its shearling-lined boots and slippers that are loved by customers and celebrities alike. It’s garnered quite the list of famous fans who have proven the classic 2007 staples are still in style today and go with literally anything. 

Reese Witherspoon shared a photo on Instagram enjoying her morning coffee in the shearling-lined slippers. Jennifer Garner made a coffee run in Los Angeles in the classic chestnut brown boots and sweatpants. Rihanna wore the same brown pair through the airport with a $7,900 Gucci puffer jacket. Hilary Duff donned a different version of the comfy boots with a dress on the set of Younger. Gigi Hadid walked around New York City in neon yellow Fluff Yeah sandal slippers paired with bike shorts. And Lady Gaga even opted for Ugg boots with a one-piece swimsuit for a walk on the beach.

So clearly, Uggs are perfect for any occasion and season. If you’re looking for a reason to refresh your old pair or become a first-time Ugg wearer, you’ll definitely want to head to Nordstrom Rack. The discount fashion retailer has tons of amazing deals on Ugg boots and slippers right now.

Shop Ugg Deals at Nordstrom Rack:

There are currently over 300 Ugg styles on sale at Nordstrom Rack, but we managed to narrow it down to just six of our favorites. We’re eyeing this super soft wool-lined slipper that’s 31 percent off and would be great to wear around the house, along with these short pink faux fur-lined boots that are very similar to Garner’s and Rihanna’s and are only $75 right now. 

You’ll have to add the pair you want to your cart sooner rather than later, because sizes tend to sell out quickly at Nordstrom Rack. Keep scrolling to shop all our favorite Uggs you can get on sale this weekend.

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Ugg Mini Classic Genuine Shearling Boot, $89.97 (orig. $150); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Ugg Bailey Twinface Genuine Shearling & Bow Corduroy Boot, $139.97 (orig. $200); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Ugg Brett Wool Lined Slipper, $74.97 (orig. $100–$109.95); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Koolaburra by Ugg Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot, $79.95 (orig. $89.99); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Mini II Faux Fur Lined Boot, $74.95 (orig. $84.99); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Koolaburra by Ugg Milo Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Trimmed Scuff Slipper, $49.97 (orig. $59.99); nordstromrack.com

