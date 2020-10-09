Ugg Boots and Slippers Are Majorly Discounted at This Under-the-Radar Sale
There are few shoes as quintessential as Uggs. The iconic brand is best-known for its shearling-lined boots and slippers that are loved by customers and celebrities alike. It’s garnered quite the list of famous fans who have proven the classic 2007 staples are still in style today and go with literally anything.
Reese Witherspoon shared a photo on Instagram enjoying her morning coffee in the shearling-lined slippers. Jennifer Garner made a coffee run in Los Angeles in the classic chestnut brown boots and sweatpants. Rihanna wore the same brown pair through the airport with a $7,900 Gucci puffer jacket. Hilary Duff donned a different version of the comfy boots with a dress on the set of Younger. Gigi Hadid walked around New York City in neon yellow Fluff Yeah sandal slippers paired with bike shorts. And Lady Gaga even opted for Ugg boots with a one-piece swimsuit for a walk on the beach.
So clearly, Uggs are perfect for any occasion and season. If you’re looking for a reason to refresh your old pair or become a first-time Ugg wearer, you’ll definitely want to head to Nordstrom Rack. The discount fashion retailer has tons of amazing deals on Ugg boots and slippers right now.
Shop Ugg Deals at Nordstrom Rack:
- Ugg Mini Classic Genuine Shearling Boot, $89.97 (orig. $150)
- Ugg Bailey Twinface Genuine Shearling & Bow Corduroy Boot, $139.97 (orig. $200)
- Ugg Brett Wool Lined Slipper, $74.97 (orig. $100–$109.95)
- Koolaburra by Ugg Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot, $79.95 (orig. $89.99)
- Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Mini II Faux Fur Lined Boot, $74.95 (orig. $84.99)
- Koolaburra by Ugg Milo Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Trimmed Scuff Slipper, $49.97 (orig. $59.99)
There are currently over 300 Ugg styles on sale at Nordstrom Rack, but we managed to narrow it down to just six of our favorites. We’re eyeing this super soft wool-lined slipper that’s 31 percent off and would be great to wear around the house, along with these short pink faux fur-lined boots that are very similar to Garner’s and Rihanna’s and are only $75 right now.
You’ll have to add the pair you want to your cart sooner rather than later, because sizes tend to sell out quickly at Nordstrom Rack. Keep scrolling to shop all our favorite Uggs you can get on sale this weekend.
Buy It! Ugg Mini Classic Genuine Shearling Boot, $89.97 (orig. $150); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Ugg Bailey Twinface Genuine Shearling & Bow Corduroy Boot, $139.97 (orig. $200); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Ugg Brett Wool Lined Slipper, $74.97 (orig. $100–$109.95); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Koolaburra by Ugg Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot, $79.95 (orig. $89.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Mini II Faux Fur Lined Boot, $74.95 (orig. $84.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Koolaburra by Ugg Milo Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Trimmed Scuff Slipper, $49.97 (orig. $59.99); nordstromrack.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The 5 Essentials You’ll Need to Travel Safely This Summer, According to Experts
- Shoppers Call This 2-in-1 Shark Vacuum Mop the ‘Best Invention’ — and It’s Just $100 on Amazon
- One Detail on This $29 Mini Dress Makes It ‘Perfectly Flattering’
- Amazon Just Curated 4 Fashion Storefronts for Summer — and We Found the Best Pieces in Each