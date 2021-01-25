Cozy Ugg Boots and Slippers Are Discounted at This Under-the-Radar Sale

If last year's footwear trends could be summed up in one word, it would be: cozy. So, naturally, Ugg boots and slippers have been (and still are) a very popular choice for at-home wear. The surge in demand actually caused an Ugg shortage at many retailers, but they're available almost everywhere again. The real feat now is finding a pair on sale.
That's why it's a pretty big deal that anyone with a Rue La La membership can score tons of Ugg styles for up to 60 percent off. In case you're unfamiliar, Rue La La is an online shopping destination that sells coveted designer pieces, top-rated home goods, and more, all at ridiculously low prices — but only for members. The good news is that it's completely free to join and start saving. To create a free account, just enter your email address and voila, you've unlocked access.
Once you're in, you'll find everything from the iconic mid-calf faux shearling-lined boots practically every A-lister owns to the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides that Gigi Hadid and Brie Larson both wear on sale.
Uggs are the ultimate wear-with-everything shoe. Don't believe us? Rihanna wore hers with a $7,900 Gucci puffer coat, Jennifer Garner paired hers with a zip-up jacket and sweatpants, and Kristen Bell revealed she was wearing her Ugg boots during a recent Zoom interview. So clearly they're worth adding to your rotation while you can get them for less.
You've got until Thursday, January 28 to shop Ugg deals from Rue La La, but you'll want to add your favorite pair to your cart ASAP, because sizes are selling out fast. If yours is already out of stock, you can select "Still Want It" to join the waitlist for when it gets restocked.
Don't miss your chance to score some of the coziest celeb-approved footwear for as little as $70. Keep scrolling to shop the Ugg boots and slippers we're eyeing from this flash sale from Rue La La!
Buy It! Ugg Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Suede Boot, $133.99 (orig. $170); ruelala.com
Buy It! Ugg Mini Bailey Button II Suede Boot, $107.99 (orig. $155); ruelala.com
Buy It! Ugg Scuffette II Suede Slipper, $69.99 (orig. $90); ruelala.com
Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide, $77.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com
