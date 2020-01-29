Over 2,500 Amazon Customers Swear By This $23 Hack to Achieving the Perfect Selfie

It’s the secret to flawless makeup, too

By Christina Butan
January 29, 2020 12:56 PM
Some of us just aren’t as blessed as celebrities when it comes to taking a good selfie. While it may seem impossible to snap that perfect pic like Beyoncé or the KarJenner-Wests, over 2,500 Amazon shoppers have discovered a nifty tool that they say will always make your photos look #flawless. The (second) best part? It’s on major sale right now.

The Ubeesize 8” Selfie Ring Light is currently Amazon’s best-selling camera and photo product, and has an impressive 4.5-star rating thanks to thousands of shoppers who are obsessed with it. The popular ring light features three lighting modes (warm, cool, and daylight) that each have 11 brightness levels, and the system also comes with a phone holder and an extendable tripod that goes up to 51 inches. 

While the light usually retails at $40, you can snag it for only $23 for a limited time. Customers who have purchased the Ubeesize light think it’s a must-have for both personal and professional use, considering it a “superior” quality product for its price point compared to higher-end options like the Diva Ring Light, which retails for over $270.

Buy It! Ubeesize 8” Selfie Ring Light, $23.08 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

“The lighting is REALLY good. This product helped my selfies go from ‘meh’ to ‘hey, that’s a nice photo!’ on the very first try. Easy to use — sets up in about 5 minutes,” one shopper wrote. “I just store it in the corner of a closet, and pull it out when needed. It is super light [too]!”

Another shopper mentioned that her makeup looks have “drastically” improved with this setup. “I can see every detail and shade — my pictures came out amazing and I’m so thrilled I caught this deal,” she wrote.

Whether you’re just starting out on social media or you’re already a pro, even if you need better lighting to perfect your winged eyeliner skills, you won’t want to miss out on this Ubeesize ring light deal.

