Tyra Banks Recreates Jennifer Lopez's Iconic Grammys Dress on Dancing with the Stars

The DWTS host revealed on her Instagram Story that the jungle print dress was constructed out of Versace chiffon scarfs

One runway legend just paid tribute to the queen of the red carpet.

During Monday night's icon themed episode of Dancing with the Stars, host Tyra Banks donned an exotic green gown inspired by the silk chiffon Versace dress Jennifer Lopez famously wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

“What’s up America?” Banks said to open the show. Next, she strutted down the stage to Lopez’s hit song “Jenny from the Block” before giving a shout out to the multi-hyphenate superstar.

Banks revealed on her Instagram Story that the jungle print look was constructed out of Versace chiffon scarfs. It featured long sleeves with cut outs, a middle slit, a crystal-embellished belt and a sexy v-neckline (although the plunge was not nearly as daring as the one Lopez wore 20 years ago).

And the former America's Next Top Model host isn't the only celebrity who has recreated Lopez's iconic red carpet moment. Last year, Lisa Rinna went viral when she channeled the Hustlers actress from head to toe at the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills.

Rinna debuted the look with several posts on Instagram. “Jenny from the block. 💚 Halloween 2019,” she captioned one video as she walked in the dress to the music of Lopez’s hit “Jenny from the Block.”

In another post, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared three images of her stunning replication with the caption, “Just incase you missed it……🎃👻🎃👻.”

The spot-on recreation got a stamp from none other than Lopez herself — the "On The Floor" singer revealed to Access Hollywood a few days later that her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, informed her of Rinna's costume.

“I saw that on Instagram. Actually Alex showed it to me. He was like ‘Look!’ It was really, really cute. She looked awesome,” Lopez said.

In September 2019, Lopez closed out the Versace Spring 2020 fashion show in Milan by wearing an updated version of the “naked” dress, which got a standing ovation and left jaws on the floor as she crossed the catwalk.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the jungle print, the team at Versace revived the resort-inspired pattern in its original, tropical green color palette. And the brand’s mastermind Donatella Versace made sure to join Lopez on the catwalk for her final bow.

In a video for her YouTube channel, Lopez reflected on the impact the dress had when she first hit the carpet at the 2000 Grammys.

“All of a sudden you start hearing a little murmur. I’m thinking, it’s the Grammys. It has to be somebody famous behind us,” she laughed remembering stepping out of her car. “It was a frenzy. The flashes started going in a way that it’s not usually. There was an extra kinetic energy there. I was like what the hell is going on? I had no idea it was about this dress.”