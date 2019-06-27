Tyra Banks Seems to Think This Pic of Rihanna Proves She's Her Doppelgänger

Image zoom Dominik Bindl/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Rihanna posted a sultry selfie on Wednesday and Tyra Banks appeared to have confused the picture for someone else — herself!

In a comment captured and reposted by @commentsbycelebs, the 45-year-old supermodel wrote, “Ok, so ummmm, for a sec I thought this was m….. 🙃” under Rihanna’s original Instagram post. And commenters were quick to think the supermodel was calling Rihanna her lookalike.

The striking Instagram photo shows Rihanna, 31, in her 2019 BET Awards look. The Fenty designer, who presented Mary J. Blige with BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award during Sunday’s show, wore her own black leather jacket with matching black pants and a statement cross necklace.

Banks, who’s graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit three times, seems to have sparked a debate between fans and followers who replied to her comment about the comparison.

“@tyrabanks uh….have some respect,” one user wrote. Another said, “@tyrabanks Don’t be disrespectful now…. “

But others do see the resemblance. “Yesssss totally thought the same,” one commenter wrote.

“She does look like a younger you just shorter,” said another.

Banks recently announced that she is executive producing and starring in a multi-part docu-series called Beauty. According to a press release, the body positive show’s mission is to “break down barriers” and “challenge traditional notions” of beauty.

During an interview for her 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover story, the former reality show host opened up about her decision to go by the name “BanX.” The new moniker signifies her rebirth in the modeling scene after exiting in 2005 and “X-ing out cookie-cutter beauty,” Banks told SI.

“Mononyms are exciting in the industry,” she explained. “But usually models use their first names, like Iman. I want to flip the script and go by my last name. I’m taking something familiar and making it new. I’m wiser now and thicker.”

“BanX is me, but she’s also every woman,” she added. “BanX represents rebirth and that beauty boundaries only exist to be broken.”