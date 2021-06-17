Tyra Banks Celebrates Victoria's Secret's New Spokeswomen: 'Y'all Are Charging Through'

One of the most iconic Victoria's Secret Angels of all time is weighing in on the lingerie label's recent rebranding decision.

After the company announced on Wednesday that it launched two new initiatives featuring "accomplished women who share a common passion to drive positive change" including Priyanka Chopra and Megan Rapinoe, Tyra Banks praised the new era of Victoria's Secret and celebrated its new "badass ROLE models" in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"First is hard. First is lonely. But first is necessary," the supermodel-turned-entrepreneur captioned a throwback photo of herself walking in the 2005 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. "First is crucial so that a door can be opened for others to fit through. Within a 10 year span starting in 1995, I was the first Black @VictoriasSecret contract model ever. The first Black Victoria's Secret cover model. The first Black VS model to do so many other groundbreaking things with the brand - as well as other brands."

Model Tyra Banks walks the runway at The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the 69th Regiment Armory November 9, 2005 in New York City. Credit: Getty

The television personality continued, "But after a first, must come a flow of more. A flow of different. A flow of unique. A flow so strong, a flow of so many that we LOSE COUNT."

Tyra Banks during 10th Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Credit: Getty

"I'm proud that in my lifetime, I'm witnessing a beauty revolution," Banks said. "To the new collective of badass ROLE models, I may have cracked that door open, but y'all are charging through. Keep on keepin' on until we all LOSE COUNT of how many are breaking through behind you. 💪🏽💛 #LetsLoseCount"

The company announced on Wednesday that it has rebranded by launching two new initiatives: The VS Collective and The Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancers.

The lingerie retailer's VS Collective includes actress Chopra Jonas, United States Women's National Soccer Team player Rapinoe, South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech, Los Angeles journalist and photographer Amanda de Cadenet, Chinese skier and women's sports advocate Eileen Gu, British model and activist Paloma Elsesser and Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio who became Victoria Secret's first transgender model in 2019.

Adut Akech/Priyanka Chopra/Megan Rapinoe Adut Akech/Priyanka Chopra/Megan Rapinoe | Credit: getty (3)

The VS Collective promises to work with their new brand ambassadors to "create new associate programs, revolutionary product collections, compelling and inspiring content, and rally support for causes vital to women."

Meanwhile, the Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancer will donate "at least $5 million annually to examine and address racial and gender inequities and unlock new innovations that improve cancer outcomes for all women," per the press release.

The latest initiatives come nearly two years after the end of the Victoria's Secret Angel title and the subsequent cancelation of the show in Nov. 2019 due to criticism that the brand didn't embrace models of all sizes and backgrounds on its runway.

In a statement, Chopra shared what joining the brand means to her. "As we work together to chart the path forward in a new and impactful way, I'm not only looking forward to developing future collections that are inclusive of all people, but I am most excited for new customers and for those who have always been a customer of Victoria's Secret to feel represented and like they belong."

Rapinoe said she used to feel like she was "on the outside looking in with brands in the beauty and fashion industry" and wants to create "a space that sees the true spectrum of ALL women."