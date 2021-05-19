Tyra Banks Celebrates Her 'Hero' Trailblazing Model Naomi Sims: 'A True Inspiration'

Tyra Banks is paying homage to a Black supermodel who paved the way for her.

On Wednesday, the multi-faceted star, 47, posted the October 1969 cover of LIFE magazine featuring trailblazer Naomi Sims on Instagram, writing, "It is one of my all time faves," in the caption.

"It hangs in my home," Banks continued. "For those of you that don't know, this beauty was a model, businesswoman, and author — a triple threat. She was the first Black model to appear on the cover of Ladies' Home Journal in November 1968."

"She was one of the world's first Black supermodels, setting the groundwork (and werk!) for so many of us, a true inspiration. My hero," the Dancing with the Stars host concluded.

"Icon tributes an Icon! 👏🏽" one person wrote in the comment section. Other Instagram users agreed, calling Sims (who died of cancer in 2009 at age 61) a "legendary" and "fierce" "role model for all women."

Earlier this year, famed fashion editor André Leon Talley told WWD that Sims was "the pioneer, superstar Black model."

"She was, most importantly, an elegant woman," he added. "She always exuded contemporary, modern, minimalist elegance in her entire career."

Iconic designer Roy Halston Frowick (better known as Halston) shared similar sentiments, telling the New York Times in 1974: "Naomi was the first."

Famous model, Naomi Sims Credit: Getty

"She was the great ambassador for all black people. She broke down all the social barriers," he said.

After her groundbreaking LIFE magazine cover, Sims began modeling for top designers like Halston, Teal Traina, Fernando Sánchez and Giorgio di Sant'Angelo, according to the Times.

She noticed that many of the makeup artists, hairstylists and studio assistants on set at photo shoots and runway shows did not know how to flatter with her dark complexion or work with her natural hair texture.

Sims began styling her own wigs for Black women, and within five years, the Metropa Company-produced designs had annual sales of $5 million, the Times reported. The business savvy supermodel later expanded the Naomi Sims Collection to include fragrances, beauty salons and several books about beauty and modeling.