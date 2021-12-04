Tyra Banks' Most Epic Vintage Runway Photos
From Paris Fashion Week to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, a look back at the runways the top model has dominated
Pretty in Pink
Tyra Banks burst onto the scene in 1991 when she first walked in Paris Fashion Week. Here, she struts her stuff at the Yves Saint Laurent show in October of that year.
Give a Twirl
That's the twirl of a model who walked a record 25 shows in her first fashion week!
C'est Chic
In 1992, she rocked this elegant black look in Yves Saint Laurent's ready-to-wear fall/winter show.
Hats Off (or On)
Banks was a vision in white when she donned this white lace number (and a pearl hat) in January 1992.
Classic Elegance
That same year, she graced the cover of Vogue Spain.
Strut Your Stuff
She also looked gorgeous in this Yves Saint Laurent ensemble at the same show.
Green with Envy
She continued to dominate the runway, rocking a green sequined animal-print gown during Paris Fashion Week in 1993.
May the Force Be with You
The supermodel — who donned this Princess Leia-esque look while walking in the Chantal Thomass show in 1993 — became the face of CoverGirl that same year.
Close Knit
She channeled the '60s in the Lolita Lempicka show in 1993.
Lend Me Your Earring
In 1994, she proved that no giant accessory could compete with her smize.
Leather Look
Banks looked absolutely fierce rocking a cropped black bob and leather dress by Claude Montana in 1993.
It's No Secret
After becoming the first African American woman to grace the cover of the Sport Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1996, Banks became the first African American woman to be featured in the Victoria's Secret catalog. She also walked in the 1997 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (right).
She's an Angel
Consequently, Banks was also one of the original Victoria's Secret Angels, sporting this winged look in 1998.
Heavy Metal
She worked this metallic caped look at the 1999 show, looking like a superhero while being a supermodel.
Ruffle Some Feathers
This jaw-dropping number was hers in 2000.
Strike a Pose
Banks is the Queen of the Dramatic pose — like this one she struck at the 2002 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Own the Runway
After creating (and hosting) America's Next Top Model in 2003, Banks returned to the Victoria's Secret runway in 2005, ending her runway career on a high note.