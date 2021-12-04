Tyra Banks' Most Epic Vintage Runway Photos

From Paris Fashion Week to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, a look back at the runways the top model has dominated 

By Andrea Wurzburger December 04, 2021 09:00 AM

1 of 17

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Tyra Banks burst onto the scene in 1991 when she first walked in Paris Fashion Week. Here, she struts her stuff at the Yves Saint Laurent show in October of that year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Give a Twirl

Credit: Rose Hartman/WireImage

That's the twirl of a model who walked a record 25 shows in her first fashion week! 

3 of 17

C'est Chic

Credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

In 1992, she rocked this elegant black look in Yves Saint Laurent's ready-to-wear fall/winter show.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

Hats Off (or On)

Credit: Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Banks was a vision in white when she donned this white lace number (and a pearl hat) in January 1992. 

Advertisement

5 of 17

Classic Elegance

Credit: Chris Grieve/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

That same year, she graced the cover of Vogue Spain.

6 of 17

Strut Your Stuff

Credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

She also looked gorgeous in this Yves Saint Laurent ensemble at the same show. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

Green with Envy

Credit: Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

She continued to dominate the runway, rocking a green sequined animal-print gown during Paris Fashion Week in 1993.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

May the Force Be with You

Credit: ARNAL/GARCIA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The supermodel — who donned this Princess Leia-esque look while walking in the Chantal Thomass show in 1993 — became the face of CoverGirl that same year. 

Advertisement

9 of 17

Close Knit

Credit: ARNAL/GARCIA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

She channeled the '60s in the Lolita Lempicka show in 1993. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

Lend Me Your Earring

Credit: Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

In 1994, she proved that no giant accessory could compete with her smize.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

Leather Look

Credit: Michel Arnaud/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Banks looked absolutely fierce rocking a cropped black bob and leather dress by Claude Montana in 1993. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

It's No Secret

Credit: Rose Hartman/WireImage

After becoming the first African American woman to grace the cover of the Sport Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1996, Banks became the first African American woman to be featured in the Victoria's Secret catalog. She also walked in the 1997 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (right). 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

She's an Angel

Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Consequently, Banks was also one of the original Victoria's Secret Angels, sporting this winged look in 1998. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

Heavy Metal

Credit: Evan Agostini/Liaison/Getty

She worked this metallic caped look at the 1999 show, looking like a superhero while being a supermodel. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

Ruffle Some Feathers

Credit: Anthony Harvey - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

This jaw-dropping number was hers in 2000. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

Strike a Pose

Credit: Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty

Banks is the Queen of the Dramatic pose — like this one she struck at the 2002 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 17

Own the Runway

Credit: VLASIC SLAVEN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

After creating (and hosting) America's Next Top Model in 2003, Banks returned to the Victoria's Secret runway in 2005, ending her runway career on a high note. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger