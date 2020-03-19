Tyra Banks' ModelLand Theme Park Delays Opening Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

America’s Next Top Theme Park is pushing back its grand opening.

Tyra Banks‘ fashion and beauty theme park, ModelLand, has delayed its opening amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The Santa Monica theme park was set to open on May 1, however, the official Twitter for the park announced it is being postpone and following the advice from a number of authorities on the matter.

“In light of the recommendations of federal, state, and local government officials, and of experts from the WHO and other organizations, we have decided to postpone the opening of ModelLand,” the statement said. “We‘ll continue to monitor the situation & determine a new date to open that’s appropriate and safe.”

In light of the recommendations of federal, state, & local government officials, & of experts from the WHO & other organizations, we have decided to postpone the opening of ModelLand. We‘ll continue to monitor the situation & determine a new date to open that’s appropriate & safe pic.twitter.com/DtY5EDnqZZ — ModelLand (@modelland) March 18, 2020

It continued: “ModelLand has been in the making for more than 10 years and we remain excited to bring our wondrous world to you and will wait to welcome you to our attraction when the time is right.”

RELATED: Tyra Banks Reveals She Is ‘Working on Life-Size 3‘

Banks herself echoed the statement, writing in her own tweet, “Please take care of yourselves. Find ways to connect with your loved ones digitally & utilize this time to organize & prepare for the unexpected.”

As advised from federal, state & local gov, & of experts from the WHO, we will postpone the opening of @ModelLand until deemed safe. Please take care of yourselves. Find ways to connect with your loved ones digitally & utilize this time to organize & prepare for the unexpected 💛 pic.twitter.com/SrexPBvSe4 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) March 18, 2020

ModelLand is a “modeling fantasy” experience set in a 21,000-square foot section of Santa Monica Place. Tickets for the attraction start as low as $39 for children and $59 for adults, and run up to $1,495 for the “Fantascene Dream” package.

Image zoom Courtesy ModelLand

General admission includes a personalized digital lookbook, access to shop the “experiential closets,” posing tips and tricks, editorial photoshoots directed by the former America’s Next Top Model host and TV personality herself and more.

The $549 “Fantascene Photoshoot” ticket, promises an “extravagant photo journey,” complete with hair, makeup and wardrobe styling, as well as tasty treats, drinks and access to limited-edition products.

Then there’s the ultimate VIP treatment called the “Fantascene Dream” experience— for nearly $1,500, these ticket holders will receive hair and beauty consultations prior to arrival, a designer wardrobe, multiple outfit changes, luxury gift bag goodies and more.

RELATED: Tyra Banks Says She Hasn’t Washed Her ‘Kiss My Fat Ass’ Swimsuit: ‘It’s Gonna Stay Stank’

According to the website, ModelLand is, “The first-of-its-kind, story-driven attraction features fashion AND beauty, photoshoots AND runways, shopping AND theatre…AND most importantly, YOU.”

Image zoom Courtesy ModelLand

Image zoom Courtesy ModelLand

As a result of the current pandemic, many businesses across the country have been forced to reduce their hours or, in some cases, completely shut down. Both Disneyland and Disneyworld have officially closed and retailers including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Sephora, Ulta and many more have also shut their doors.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.